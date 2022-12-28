Sam Houston visits Utah Valley following Woodbury’s 24-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts…

Sam Houston Bearkats (10-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (9-4)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Trey Woodbury scored 24 points in Utah Valley’s 77-72 victory against the Oregon Ducks.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in home games. Utah Valley is second in the WAC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 7.2.

The Bearkats are 4-2 on the road. Sam Houston scores 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 27.8 points per game.

The Wolverines and Bearkats face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bandaogo is averaging 11.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Wolverines. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Qua Grant is averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

