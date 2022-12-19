Pittsburgh visits Syracuse after Federiko’s 22-point performance

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-4, 1-0 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh faces the Syracuse Orange after Fede Federiko scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 82-56 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks second in the ACC with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Hinson averaging 4.7.

The Orange and Panthers meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is averaging 14.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Orange. Joseph Girard III is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Nelly Cummings is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Hinson is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.