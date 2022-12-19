Northern Illinois faces Albany (NY), aims to halt 3-game slide

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (4-9) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois aims to stop its three-game slide when the Huskies play Albany (NY).

The Huskies are 1-1 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Great Danes are 1-7 in road games. Albany (NY) is sixth in the America East scoring 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Malik Edmead averaging 6.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Keshawn Williams is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 36.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Great Danes. Sarju Patel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

