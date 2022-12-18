No. 7 Texas Longhorns and the Stanford Cardinal meet in Dallas, Texas

Stanford Cardinal (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-1) Dallas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -10.5; over/under…

Stanford Cardinal (4-6, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. Texas Longhorns (8-1)

Dallas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -10.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the No. 7 Texas Longhorns meet at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Longhorns have an 8-1 record in non-conference games. Texas ranks second in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

The Cardinal are 4-4 in non-conference play. Stanford ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Carr is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Longhorns. Tyrese Hunter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Spencer Jones is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.7 points. Ingram Harrison is averaging 9.8 points for Stanford.

