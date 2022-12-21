No. 5 Arizona hosts Morgan State following Thomas’ 22-point performance

Morgan State Bears (4-7) at Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State…

Morgan State Bears (4-7) at Arizona Wildcats (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Will Thomas scored 22 points in Morgan State’s 75-63 loss to the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Arizona is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-6 in road games. Morgan State averages 16.5 assists per game to lead the MEAC, paced by Malik Miller with 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Isaiah Burke is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bears. Miller is averaging 16.4 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 52.7% over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.