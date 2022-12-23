No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers welcome the Kennesaw State Owls on Friday

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (8-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indiana -19.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division foes No. 18 Indiana and Kennesaw State face off.

The Hoosiers are 7-0 in home games. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.3% from downtown, led by Kaleb Banks shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Owls are 3-3 in road games. Kennesaw State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Miller Kopp is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Chris Youngblood is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.