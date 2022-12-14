No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Jackson State following Smith’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0) Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State…

Jackson State Tigers (1-8) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0)

Jackson, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -21.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Mississippi State hosts the Jackson State Tigers after Tolu Smith scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 69-51 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Mississippi State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 1-8 in road games. Jackson State is seventh in the SWAC shooting 33.3% from deep. Romelle Mansel leads the Tigers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dashawn Davis is shooting 68.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.7 steals. Smith is shooting 62.0% and averaging 16.7 points for Mississippi State.

Ken Evans is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for Jackson State.

