NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg J.Thompson, Cincinnati 12 3 146 48.67 J.Ducker, Memphis 12 1 43 43.00 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 11 1 43 43.00 T.Benson, Florida St. 12 4 167 41.75 M.Rutherford, Georgia Tech 11 1 39 39.00 K.Knowles, Florida St. 8 1 38 38.00 J.Escobar, Syracuse 1 1 37 37.00 J.Wiley, TCU 11 1 37 37.00 A.McDaniel, Louisiana-Lafayette 10 1 35 35.00 B.Pool, Arkansas 10 1 34 34.00 J.Weimer, UNLV 7 1 34 34.00 R.James, Kent St. 11 1 33 33.00 C.Nwankwo, Houston 11 1 33 33.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 12 19 613 32.26 W.Choloh, Troy 12 1 32 32.00 Z.McMillan, North Texas 5 1 32 32.00 L.Styles, Notre Dame 12 2 64 32.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 12 4 128 32.00 C.Lacy, South Alabama 13 5 157 31.40 R.Burns, Uconn 12 2 62 31.00 B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 31 31.00 S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00 K.Smith, Miami 8 21 640 30.48 N.Jones, New Mexico 11 1 30 30.00 J.Williams, UNLV 11 1 30 30.00 J.Horn, South Florida 11 7 209 29.86 X.Legette, South Carolina 12 14 416 29.71 V.Terrell, Navy 12 2 59 29.50 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 1 29 29.00 C.Carpenter, UTSA 10 11 316 28.73 C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50 K.Dudley, Boise St. 8 7 199 28.43 D.Ross, Memphis 10 5 142 28.40 D.Achane, Texas A&M 10 11 312 28.36 B.Brown, Kentucky 12 15 424 28.27 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 10 22 620 28.18 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 6 7 197 28.14 J.Lucas, Indiana 11 21 591 28.14 L.Keys, Tulane 12 17 478 28.12 R.Groves, Texas State 10 1 28 28.00 R.Bell, Washington St. 8 5 139 27.80 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 8 14 387 27.64 D.Capolungo, Colorado 3 6 165 27.50 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 12 14 385 27.50 W.Towns, Wake Forest 4 2 55 27.50 J.Poke, Kent St. 7 15 411 27.40 T.Keith, Bowling Green 12 18 491 27.28 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 13 22 599 27.23 T.Pena, Syracuse 11 10 272 27.20 S.Banks, TCU 12 3 81 27.00 C.Davis, San Diego St. 11 1 27 27.00 T.Johnson, Boston College 6 1 27 27.00 D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 9 1 27 27.00 I.Stewart, Temple 6 1 27 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 8 1 27 27.00 D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 9 8 214 26.75 C.Washington, New Mexico 10 16 427 26.69 K.Johnson, Iowa 12 11 293 26.64 M.Dukes, South Florida 11 4 106 26.50 E.Demercado, TCU 13 7 185 26.43 M.Bernard, Utah 13 3 79 26.33 J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 6 4 105 26.25 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 13 22 575 26.14 J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00 M.Gunn, East Carolina 10 1 26 26.00 S.Porter, Kansas St. 5 1 26 26.00 A.Williams, Clemson 13 1 26 26.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 20 519 25.95 K.Robinson, Texas 12 14 363 25.93 K.Horton, North Texas 13 27 699 25.89 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 12 310 25.83 J.Brown, Texas Tech 6 5 129 25.80 G.Pettaway, North Carolina 10 5 129 25.80 J.Rogers, Houston 12 17 437 25.71 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 12 10 257 25.70 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 12 15 382 25.47 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 3 4 101 25.25 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 14 353 25.21 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 12 1 25 25.00 T.Felton, Maryland 12 6 150 25.00 W.Hardy, North Carolina 8 2 50 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 10 2 50 25.00 J.Marshall, UCLA 2 1 25 25.00 T.Washington, Southern Cal 13 3 75 25.00 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 13 23 571 24.83 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 13 23 571 24.83 T.Etienne, Florida 13 17 421 24.76 C.Davis, Washington 11 6 148 24.67 J.Stinson, Duke 11 15 369 24.60 K.Allen, UCLA 11 18 442 24.56 L.Allen, Syracuse 9 2 49 24.50 J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33 S.Louis, Liberty 12 19 461 24.26 B.Barrow, Stanford 8 9 218 24.22 S.Morrison, Kansas 10 5 121 24.20 T.Battle, TCU 11 1 24 24.00 P.Bryant, Illinois 11 2 48 24.00 R.Daniels, SMU 10 1 24 24.00 L.Dixon, New Mexico St. 13 1 24 24.00 C.Dremel, Rutgers 5 1 24 24.00 C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 9 1 24 24.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 9 5 120 24.00 M.McClain, Florida St. 12 1 24 24.00 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 12 16 384 24.00 N.Mosley, Bowling Green 8 2 48 24.00 Q.Reid, James Madison 9 2 48 24.00 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 12 37 886 23.95 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 12 19 454 23.89 D.Donley, Cincinnati 5 5 119 23.80 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 12 9 214 23.78 J.Gray, NC State 11 16 380 23.75 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 10 4 95 23.75 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 3 71 23.67 J.Embry, Bowling Green 8 11 260 23.64 S.Martin, Temple 3 8 189 23.62 S.Green, UNLV 2 2 47 23.50 B.Penny, San Diego St. 11 2 47 23.50 J.Tyson, Colorado 8 2 47 23.50 W.Wieland, Wyoming 12 4 94 23.50 N.Williams, UNLV 10 8 188 23.50 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 12 13 305 23.46 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 11 16 374 23.38 K.Wilburn, Ohio 11 28 653 23.32 T.Mims, Southern Miss. 9 11 256 23.27 R.Moss, Iowa 11 4 93 23.25 M.Golden, Houston 11 5 116 23.20 B.Hester, Akron 10 20 464 23.20 D.Wade, Mississippi 12 12 278 23.17 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 12 27 624 23.11 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 11 11 254 23.09 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 12 11 254 23.09 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 11 16 369 23.06 J.Brown, UAB 13 21 484 23.05 A.Gilman, Stanford 8 1 23 23.00 M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 6 1 23 23.00 J.Marshall, Florida 11 1 23 23.00 J.Martin, Charlotte 4 2 46 23.00 M.Parks, Utah 13 2 46 23.00 E.Payne, Marshall 12 1 23 23.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 10 1 23 23.00 Q.Redding, Minnesota 12 17 390 22.94 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 12 12 275 22.92 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 14 21 480 22.86 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 11 18 411 22.83 H.Nyberg, BYU 12 17 388 22.82 R.Wilson, Michigan 11 5 114 22.80 B.Smith, Miami 11 11 250 22.73 N.Reed, Colorado 11 19 430 22.63 X.White, Texas Tech 12 14 316 22.57 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 10 20 451 22.55 R.Brown, Southern Cal 13 20 450 22.50 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 10 10 225 22.50 J.Vann, South Carolina 12 2 45 22.50 J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50 P.Sawyer, Houston 13 13 291 22.38 C.Beck, Virginia Tech 4 8 179 22.38 O.Smith, Maryland 11 14 313 22.36 J.Bell, Nevada 10 12 267 22.25 G.Rogers, Memphis 12 14 311 22.21 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 11 14 311 22.21 J.Jackson, Tulane 13 5 111 22.20 N.Cain, LSU 11 6 133 22.17 A. Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17 J.Nabors, Baylor 8 7 155 22.14 C.Wright, Boise St. 8 10 221 22.10 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 14 21 463 22.05 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 13 6 132 22.00 S.Brown, Troy 9 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00 J.Ford, FAU 8 2 44 22.00 A.Gould, Oregon St. 10 1 22 22.00 X.Henderson, Michigan St. 6 1 22 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 14 1 22 22.00 M.Perry, TCU 13 1 22 22.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 8 3 66 22.00 C.Stone, Wyoming 11 7 154 22.00 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 14 8 175 21.88 D.Starling, Virginia 8 14 306 21.86 M.Cooper, Kent St. 12 9 196 21.78 W.Knight, James Madison 6 4 87 21.75 W.Shipley, Clemson 13 12 261 21.75 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 8 6 130 21.67 J.Robertson, Duke 9 6 130 21.67 O.Hampton, North Carolina 11 7 151 21.57 J.Hunter, Auburn 12 14 302 21.57 A.Terry, Air Force 11 2 43 21.50 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50 G.Jackson, Washington 12 14 300 21.43 C.Jackson, Syracuse 10 3 64 21.33 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 13 9 192 21.33 J.Woods, Troy 8 3 64 21.33 L.James, Old Dominion 12 20 425 21.25 J.Gill, Boston College 12 24 509 21.21 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00 N.Bowers, Toledo 5 1 21 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 8 1 21 21.00 B.Epton, SMU 4 1 21 21.00 J.George, Miami 6 1 21 21.00 D.Greene, Wake Forest 13 1 21 21.00 T.Jones, Missouri 4 1 21 21.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 13 1 21 21.00 D.Patterson, FIU 11 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 13 1 21 21.00 J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00 J.Richardson, Oklahoma St. 12 1 21 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 10 1 21 21.00 Z.West, Kent St. 9 1 21 21.00 Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 42 21.00 L.Joseph, FIU 12 27 566 20.96 K.Jackson, Georgia 13 15 314 20.93 D.Douglas, Liberty 13 14 291 20.79 T.Palmer, Nebraska 12 3 62 20.67 G.Desrosiers, Umass 12 29 599 20.66 J.Gibbs, Alabama 11 11 227 20.64 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 12 18 370 20.56 R.Cook, Buffalo 11 20 410 20.50 C.Dike, Wisconsin 12 2 41 20.50 I.Jernagin, San Jose St. 2 2 41 20.50 J.Lewis, New Mexico 9 2 41 20.50 S.Byrd, Charlotte 12 32 652 20.38 A.Henning, Michigan 12 8 163 20.38 R.O’Keefe, UCF 13 22 448 20.36 Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 13 3 61 20.33 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 10 3 61 20.33 N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 11 3 61 20.33 L.Victor, Washington St. 13 22 445 20.23 D.Moorer, Texas State 11 17 343 20.18 D.Davis, TCU 12 18 362 20.11 E.Hull, Northwestern 12 9 181 20.11 A.Hayes, California 6 12 241 20.08 J.Holiday, Tennessee 12 14 281 20.07 M.Bell, Old Dominion 5 1 20 20.00 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 12 10 200 20.00 J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00 E.Castonguay, Air Force 11 1 20 20.00 X.Coleman, Boston College 8 1 20 20.00 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 12 2 40 20.00 K.Hood, Georgia Southern 12 1 20 20.00 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 10 2 40 20.00 J.Maclin, North Texas 11 4 80 20.00 T.Matthews, Texas Tech 8 1 20 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 11 1 20 20.00 D.Burks, Purdue 13 13 259 19.92 J.Harrison, Marshall 12 15 298 19.87 G.Bernard, Michigan St. 11 6 119 19.83 K.Hutson, Oregon 11 12 238 19.83 B.Murphy, Army 12 5 99 19.80 K.Logan, Kansas 11 12 237 19.75 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 8 7 138 19.71 J.Thompson, Stanford 5 17 335 19.71 J.Credle, N. Illinois 6 3 59 19.67 L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67 K.Williams, Wake Forest 13 12 235 19.58 R.Johnson, Texas 12 2 39 19.50 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 7 4 78 19.50 S.James, West Virginia 12 11 214 19.45 B.Massey, SMU 10 10 194 19.40 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 12 10 194 19.40 B.Battie, South Florida 12 34 659 19.38 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 7 8 155 19.38 J.Houston, NC State 11 3 58 19.33 E.Wilson, FIU 12 6 116 19.33 J.Platt, FAU 10 7 135 19.29 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 10 13 250 19.23 C.Williams, Baylor 11 10 192 19.20 D.Arias, Colorado 10 1 19 19.00 D.Banks, Maryland 11 1 19 19.00 T.Blair, Temple 5 1 19 19.00 K.Brantley, Miami 4 1 19 19.00 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 12 5 95 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00 D.Connors, Rice 11 7 133 19.00 E.Culp, Troy 2 1 19 19.00 W.Ford, FAU 2 1 19 19.00 D.Hellams, Alabama 9 1 19 19.00 G.Holmes, Baylor 11 4 76 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 9 1 19 19.00 T.Keaton, Marshall 9 3 57 19.00 J.Marshall, Buffalo 12 1 19 19.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 11 4 76 19.00 N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00 D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00 E.Noa, Boise St. 9 1 19 19.00 J.Richardson, UCF 13 3 57 19.00 V.Rosa, Uconn 12 16 304 19.00 A.Simpson, Arizona 9 18 342 19.00 E.Stewart, Texas A&M 10 1 19 19.00 R.Vaden, E. Michigan 7 1 19 19.00 D.Houston, Uconn 10 8 151 18.88 M.Shoulders, Tulsa 6 6 113 18.83 C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 13 11 207 18.82 J.Perdue, Hawaii 9 23 432 18.78 J.Jones, Ohio 13 12 225 18.75 C.Black, Virginia Tech 10 10 187 18.70 M.Stewart, Army 5 3 56 18.67

