Muhammad leads Troy against Tennessee Tech after 21-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) at Troy Trojans (6-4)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -13; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Aamer Muhammad scored 21 points in Troy’s 60-55 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Trojans are 3-0 on their home court. Troy ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Muhammad averaging 3.2.

The Golden Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Tennessee Tech is eighth in the OVC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Phillips averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Christyon Eugene is shooting 51.8% and averaging 11.7 points for Troy.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.2 points. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

