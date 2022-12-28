Morehead State visits Tennessee State following Fitzgerald’s 30-point game

Morehead State Eagles (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-5) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays…

Morehead State Eagles (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-5)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Morehead State Eagles after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 98-83 win over the Brescia Bearcats.

The Tigers have gone 7-1 in home games. Tennessee State is second in the OVC scoring 80.2 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 away from home. Morehead State is the best team in the OVC allowing only 68.0 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Tigers and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jr. Clay is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Tigers. Fitzgerald is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

Alex Gross is shooting 61.9% and averaging 12.1 points for the Eagles. Mark Freeman is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.