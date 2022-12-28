BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
McKee and Queens host Austin Peay

The Associated Press

December 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at Queens Royals (10-3)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens plays the Austin Peay Governors after AJ McKee scored 20 points in Queens’ 82-73 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Royals are 4-0 on their home court. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Kenny Dye averaging 4.8.

The Governors have gone 1-4 away from home. Austin Peay has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Royals and Governors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dye is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Royals. McKee is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Queens.

Shon Robinson is shooting 56.4% and averaging 15.3 points for the Governors. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

