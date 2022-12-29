Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence’s 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their home court. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Manny Bates averaging 9.2.

The Friars are 2-0 in Big East play. Providence is fifth in the Big East with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hopkins averaging 7.2.

The Bulldogs and Friars match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Hopkins is averaging 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Friars. Ed Croswell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Friars: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.