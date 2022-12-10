BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. East 73, Akr. North 28 Akr. Hoban 81, Youngs. Liberty 40 Alliance 60, Carrollton 41 Alliance…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 73, Akr. North 28

Akr. Hoban 81, Youngs. Liberty 40

Alliance 60, Carrollton 41

Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 49

Anna 62, Sidney Fairlawn 23

Archbold 55, Defiance Ayersville 52, OT

Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 27

Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 45

Atwater Waterloo 58, Rootstown 42

Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Mooney 35

Avon 66, Elyria 46

Avon Lake 80, Berea-Midpark 73

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 71, Gibsonburg 38

Bellbrook 56, Middletown Madison Senior 46

Bellevue 64, Sandusky Perkins 59

Belmont Union Local 73, Magnolia, W.Va. 50

Bishop Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 43

Bishop Hartley 56, Cols. DeSales 48

Bluffton 49, Delphos Jefferson 42

Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Newcomerstown 40

Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 50

Bradford 58, Ansonia 46

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Wadsworth 50

Bridgeport 53, Paden City, W.Va. 46

Brookfield 71, Mineral Ridge 59

Brookville 71, Mineral Ridge 59

Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

Can. Glenoak 72, Can. McKinley 46

Can. South 60, Massillon Tuslaw 37

Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 39

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 79, Grove City Christian 42

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Danville 48

Casstown Miami E. 65, Sidney Lehman 29

Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 63

Centerburg 70, Mt. Gilead 53

Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49

Chardon NDCL 68, Middlefield Cardinal 59

Cin. Anderson 54, Loveland 50

Cin. College Prep. 85, Cin. Oyler 51

Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Riverview East 46

Cin. Madeira 59, Cin. Finneytown 53

Cin. McNicholas 55, Hamilton Badin 54

Cin. St. Xavier 86, Cin. Western Hills 63

Cin. Sycamore 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43

Cin. Winton Woods 61, Cin. West Clermont 45

Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Hughes 65

Circleville Logan Elm 37, Circleville 33

Cle. E. Tech 74, Cle. Collinwood 29

Cle. Rhodes 86, Cle. Glenville 78

Coldwater 41, St. Henry 40

Cols. Africentric 83, Cols. Briggs 32

Cols. Beechcroft 65, East 63

Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Wellington 25

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 65

Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, West 49

Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 35

Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Centennial 23

Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Watterson 23

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 57

Columbia Station Columbia 50, Sullivan Black River 44

Columbiana 50, Wellsville 47

Columbiana Crestview 52, New Middletown Spring. 48

Columbus Grove 53, Ada 52

Continental 57, Sherwood Fairview 38

Copley 80, Aurora 60

Creston Norwayne 75, West Salem Northwestern 57

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Wooster Triway 58

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 56

Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 51

Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70

Day. Oakwood 40, Carlisle 37

Defiance 67, St. Marys Memorial 61

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 41

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 59, Hilliard Darby 45

Delphos St. John’s 64, New Knoxville 48

Dola Hardin Northern 57, Morral Ridgedale 40

Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 60

Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Thornville Sheridan 36

Dublin Jerome 53, Marysville 50

Dublin Scioto 66, Canal Winchester 31

E. Liverpool 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48

E. Palestine 48, Leetonia 29

Elida 41, Kenton 35

Elyria Cath. 81, Bay Village Bay 71

Fairfield 68, Cin. Princeton 57

Fayetteville-Perry 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53

Findlay 47, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 41

Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Vanlue 25

Franklin Furnace Green 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

Fremont Ross 66, Oregon Clay 53

Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 43

Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32

Gahanna Lincoln 54, New Albany 47

Galion Northmor 51, Howard E. Knox 33

Gallipolis Gallia 63, Marietta 50

Garfield Hts. 53, Shaker Hts. 47

Genoa Area 50, Pemberville Eastwood 38

Girard 45, Niles McKinley 41

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 46

Goshen 51, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50

Grafton Midview 60, Amherst Steele 47

Greenwich S. Cent. 64, Plymouth 26

Grove City 53, Westerville Cent. 43

Groveport-Madison 37, Lancaster 35

Hamilton Ross 58, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46

Hannibal River 76, Shadyside 33

Harlan Christian, Ind. 59, Tol. Horizon Science 29

Hilliard Bradley 51, Hilliard Davidson 49

Hillsboro 50, Chillicothe 39

Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Springboro 53

Ironton Rock Hill 59, Chesapeake 49

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Latham Western 51

Jackson Center 46, Botkins 38

Jamestown Greeneview 64, Cedarville 52

Jefferson Area 70, Hubbard 40

Kalida 55, Holgate 26

Kent Roosevelt 55, Barberton 35

Kettering Fairmont 61, Springfield 44

Kings Mills Kings 70, Cin. Walnut Hills 44

Kinsman Badger 71, Southington Chalker 39

Lakeside Danbury 65, Kansas Lakota 56

Lakewood 47, Parma Normandy 44

Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Corning Miller 39

Lebanon 57, Milford 51

Legacy Christian 64, Yellow Springs 37

Leipsic 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 46

Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Thomas Worthington 43

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Dublin Coffman 50

Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Spring. NW 51

Lexington 59, Ashland 45

Liberty Christian Academy 73, Granville Christian 58

Lima Perry 52, Marion Elgin 39

Lima Shawnee 65, Lima Bath 45

London Madison Plains 48, Spring. Greenon 39

Lorain 51, E. Cle. Shaw 36

Lorain Clearview 54, Oberlin Firelands 43

Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 35

Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 50

Lowellville 76, Bristol 40

Lucas 71, Mansfield St. Peter’s 29

Macedonia Nordonia 53, N. Royalton 44

Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44

Mansfield Christian 43, Crestline 37

Mansfield Sr. 61, Wooster 44

Mason 48, Cin. Oak Hills 38

Mayfield 71, Eastlake North 64

McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 48

McConnelsville Morgan 80, Coshocton 62

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 48

Medina 77, Strongsville 60

Medina Highland 67, Tallmadge 50

Miamisburg 56, Clayton Northmont 41

Middletown 52, Cin. Colerain 43

Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. NE 35

Millersport 51, Fairfield Christian 40

Minford 61, Lucasville Valley 57

Mogadore 62, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, N. Baltimore 34

Mt. Vernon 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 36

N. Can. Hoover 48, Green 47

N. Ridgeville 62, Olmsted Falls 56

New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, Bellefontaine 39

New Lebanon Dixie 52, Arcanum 49

New Lexington 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 31

New Madison Tri-Village 79, Newton Local 34

New Philadelphia 61, Mansfield Madison 52

Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 30

North Intl 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47

Northside Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 47

Norton 49, Akr. Coventry 40

Norwalk 63, Clyde 44

Oak Harbor 50, Milan Edison 32

Old Fort 82, Sandusky St. Mary 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Wapakoneta 28

Ottoville 67, Ft. Jennings 39

Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 24

Parma 62, Medina Buckeye 53

Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Springfield 53

Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Northview 40

Philo 68, Warsaw River View 66

Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22

Pickerington N. 69, Galloway Westland 31

Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 33

Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 39

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31

Portsmouth W. 66, Beaver Eastern 60

Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 40

Proctorville Fairland 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32

Ravenna 62, Mogadore Field 50

Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Cle. St. Ignatius 54

Rossford 61, Millbury Lake 31

Russia 63, Hou 27

S. Point 73, Portsmouth 55

Salem 57, Minerva 52

Salineville Southern 44, Hanoverton United 37

Sandusky 90, Vermilion 47

Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 62

Sheffield Brookside 87, LaGrange Keystone 59

Sidney 53, Vandalia Butler 33

Solon 70, Euclid 62

South 49, Cols. Eastmoor 39

Spencerville 58, Convoy Crestview 56

Spring. Cath. Cent. 63, S. Charleston SE 61, 2OT

Spring. Kenton Ridge 53, Spring. Shawnee 47

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 43

St. Clairsville 62, Cambridge 48

St. Paris Graham 57, Richwood N. Union 53

Steubenville 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28

Strasburg-Franklin 71, E. Can. 60

Streetsboro 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 41

Struthers 77, Canfield S. Range 69

Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50

Tipp City Bethel 54, Covington 39

Tol. Scott 56, Tol. Rogers 52

Tol. Start 74, Tol. Waite 36

Tol. Whitmer 73, Lima Sr. 65

Tontogany Otsego 62, Elmore Woodmore 48

Toronto 58, Richmond Edison 34

Tree of Life 54, Delaware Christian 42

Troy 71, Fairborn 59

Troy Christian 61, Milton-Union 46

Uniontown Lake 47, Massillon Jackson 46

Urbana 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34

Van Buren 40, McComb 34

Van Wert 51, Celina 29

Vienna Mathews 76, Windham 68

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38

W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Hamilton 54

W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 35

W. Liberty-Salem 51, Mechanicsburg 20

Warren Harding 64, Massillon 53

Washington C.H. 46, Greenfield McClain 45

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Jackson 40

Wauseon 46, Edgerton 44

Waynesville 42, Eaton 41

Westerville N. 53, Westerville S. 50

Westlake 68, Fairview 54

Wheelersburg 50, S. Webster 48

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 61, Zanesville 56

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Maumee 50

Willard 61, Port Clinton 56

Willoughby S. 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31

Wilmington 38, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37

Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 45

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Barnesville 33

Worthington Christian 70, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50

Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 46

Zanesville Maysville 54, New Concord John Glenn 48

Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22

Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Crooksville 34

Marsha Marsh Tournament=

Cle. Benedictine 68, Grand River Academy 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lisbon David Anderson vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.