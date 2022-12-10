BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 73, Akr. North 28
Akr. Hoban 81, Youngs. Liberty 40
Alliance 60, Carrollton 41
Alliance Marlington 64, Beloit W. Branch 49
Anna 62, Sidney Fairlawn 23
Archbold 55, Defiance Ayersville 52, OT
Arlington 64, Cory-Rawson 27
Ashland Crestview 59, Collins Western Reserve 45
Atwater Waterloo 58, Rootstown 42
Austintown Fitch 48, Youngs. Mooney 35
Avon 66, Elyria 46
Avon Lake 80, Berea-Midpark 73
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 71, Gibsonburg 38
Bellbrook 56, Middletown Madison Senior 46
Bellevue 64, Sandusky Perkins 59
Belmont Union Local 73, Magnolia, W.Va. 50
Bishop Fenwick 58, Day. Carroll 43
Bishop Hartley 56, Cols. DeSales 48
Bluffton 49, Delphos Jefferson 42
Bowerston Conotton Valley 45, Newcomerstown 40
Bowling Green 56, Napoleon 50
Bradford 58, Ansonia 46
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 62, Wadsworth 50
Bridgeport 53, Paden City, W.Va. 46
Brookfield 71, Mineral Ridge 59
Brookville 71, Mineral Ridge 59
Camden Preble Shawnee 62, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
Can. Glenoak 72, Can. McKinley 46
Can. South 60, Massillon Tuslaw 37
Canal Fulton Northwest 49, Akr. Manchester 39
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 79, Grove City Christian 42
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Danville 48
Casstown Miami E. 65, Sidney Lehman 29
Castalia Margaretta 66, Huron 63
Centerburg 70, Mt. Gilead 53
Centerville 63, Beavercreek 49
Chardon NDCL 68, Middlefield Cardinal 59
Cin. Anderson 54, Loveland 50
Cin. College Prep. 85, Cin. Oyler 51
Cin. Gamble Montessori 52, Cin. Riverview East 46
Cin. Madeira 59, Cin. Finneytown 53
Cin. McNicholas 55, Hamilton Badin 54
Cin. St. Xavier 86, Cin. Western Hills 63
Cin. Sycamore 54, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 43
Cin. Winton Woods 61, Cin. West Clermont 45
Cin. Woodward 89, Cin. Hughes 65
Circleville Logan Elm 37, Circleville 33
Cle. E. Tech 74, Cle. Collinwood 29
Cle. Rhodes 86, Cle. Glenville 78
Coldwater 41, St. Henry 40
Cols. Africentric 83, Cols. Briggs 32
Cols. Beechcroft 65, East 63
Cols. Bexley 66, Cols. Wellington 25
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 72, Amanda-Clearcreek 65
Cols. Marion-Franklin 56, West 49
Cols. Mifflin 71, Cols. Whetstone 35
Cols. Northland 56, Cols. Centennial 23
Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Watterson 23
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, Cols. Independence 57
Columbia Station Columbia 50, Sullivan Black River 44
Columbiana 50, Wellsville 47
Columbiana Crestview 52, New Middletown Spring. 48
Columbus Grove 53, Ada 52
Continental 57, Sherwood Fairview 38
Copley 80, Aurora 60
Creston Norwayne 75, West Salem Northwestern 57
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 75, Wooster Triway 58
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 68, Gates Mills Gilmour 56
Dalton 61, Apple Creek Waynedale 51
Day. Chaminade Julienne 77, Kettering Alter 70
Day. Oakwood 40, Carlisle 37
Defiance 67, St. Marys Memorial 61
Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 41
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 59, Hilliard Darby 45
Delphos St. John’s 64, New Knoxville 48
Dola Hardin Northern 57, Morral Ridgedale 40
Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 60
Dresden Tri-Valley 52, Thornville Sheridan 36
Dublin Jerome 53, Marysville 50
Dublin Scioto 66, Canal Winchester 31
E. Liverpool 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 48
E. Palestine 48, Leetonia 29
Elida 41, Kenton 35
Elyria Cath. 81, Bay Village Bay 71
Fairfield 68, Cin. Princeton 57
Fayetteville-Perry 59, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53
Findlay 47, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 41
Findlay Liberty-Benton 72, Vanlue 25
Franklin Furnace Green 60, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35
Fremont Ross 66, Oregon Clay 53
Ft. Recovery 50, Rockford Parkway 43
Gahanna Cols. Academy 44, Cols. Grandview Hts. 32
Gahanna Lincoln 54, New Albany 47
Galion Northmor 51, Howard E. Knox 33
Gallipolis Gallia 63, Marietta 50
Garfield Hts. 53, Shaker Hts. 47
Genoa Area 50, Pemberville Eastwood 38
Girard 45, Niles McKinley 41
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 60, Uhrichsville Claymont 46
Goshen 51, Mt. Orab Western Brown 50
Grafton Midview 60, Amherst Steele 47
Greenwich S. Cent. 64, Plymouth 26
Grove City 53, Westerville Cent. 43
Groveport-Madison 37, Lancaster 35
Hamilton Ross 58, Cin. Mt. Healthy 46
Hannibal River 76, Shadyside 33
Harlan Christian, Ind. 59, Tol. Horizon Science 29
Hilliard Bradley 51, Hilliard Davidson 49
Hillsboro 50, Chillicothe 39
Huber Hts. Wayne 56, Springboro 53
Ironton Rock Hill 59, Chesapeake 49
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Latham Western 51
Jackson Center 46, Botkins 38
Jamestown Greeneview 64, Cedarville 52
Jefferson Area 70, Hubbard 40
Kalida 55, Holgate 26
Kent Roosevelt 55, Barberton 35
Kettering Fairmont 61, Springfield 44
Kings Mills Kings 70, Cin. Walnut Hills 44
Kinsman Badger 71, Southington Chalker 39
Lakeside Danbury 65, Kansas Lakota 56
Lakewood 47, Parma Normandy 44
Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Baltimore Liberty Union 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 51, Corning Miller 39
Lebanon 57, Milford 51
Legacy Christian 64, Yellow Springs 37
Leipsic 67, Van Wert Lincolnview 46
Lewis Center Olentangy 47, Thomas Worthington 43
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 64, Dublin Coffman 50
Lewistown Indian Lake 75, Spring. NW 51
Lexington 59, Ashland 45
Liberty Christian Academy 73, Granville Christian 58
Lima Perry 52, Marion Elgin 39
Lima Shawnee 65, Lima Bath 45
London Madison Plains 48, Spring. Greenon 39
Lorain 51, E. Cle. Shaw 36
Lorain Clearview 54, Oberlin Firelands 43
Louisville 51, Youngs. Boardman 35
Louisville Aquinas 69, Ravenna SE 50
Lowellville 76, Bristol 40
Lucas 71, Mansfield St. Peter’s 29
Macedonia Nordonia 53, N. Royalton 44
Magnolia Sandy Valley 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38
Malvern 66, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 44
Mansfield Christian 43, Crestline 37
Mansfield Sr. 61, Wooster 44
Mason 48, Cin. Oak Hills 38
Mayfield 71, Eastlake North 64
McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 48
McConnelsville Morgan 80, Coshocton 62
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 48
Medina 77, Strongsville 60
Medina Highland 67, Tallmadge 50
Miamisburg 56, Clayton Northmont 41
Middletown 52, Cin. Colerain 43
Milford Center Fairbanks 39, Spring. NE 35
Millersport 51, Fairfield Christian 40
Minford 61, Lucasville Valley 57
Mogadore 62, Hartville Lake Center Christian 60
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 47, N. Baltimore 34
Mt. Vernon 49, Millersburg W. Holmes 36
N. Can. Hoover 48, Green 47
N. Ridgeville 62, Olmsted Falls 56
New Carlisle Tecumseh 48, Bellefontaine 39
New Lebanon Dixie 52, Arcanum 49
New Lexington 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 31
New Madison Tri-Village 79, Newton Local 34
New Philadelphia 61, Mansfield Madison 52
Newark 45, Reynoldsburg 30
North Intl 57, Cols. Linden-McKinley 47
Northside Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 47
Norton 49, Akr. Coventry 40
Norwalk 63, Clyde 44
Oak Harbor 50, Milan Edison 32
Old Fort 82, Sandusky St. Mary 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 55, Wapakoneta 28
Ottoville 67, Ft. Jennings 39
Pandora-Gilboa 74, Arcadia 24
Parma 62, Medina Buckeye 53
Peninsula Woodridge 74, Akr. Springfield 53
Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Northview 40
Philo 68, Warsaw River View 66
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 22
Pickerington N. 69, Galloway Westland 31
Plain City Jonathan Alder 53, London 33
Poland Seminary 63, Cortland Lakeview 39
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 31
Portsmouth W. 66, Beaver Eastern 60
Powell Olentangy Liberty 45, Cols. Upper Arlington 40
Proctorville Fairland 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 32
Ravenna 62, Mogadore Field 50
Rocky River Lutheran W. 74, Cle. St. Ignatius 54
Rossford 61, Millbury Lake 31
Russia 63, Hou 27
S. Point 73, Portsmouth 55
Salem 57, Minerva 52
Salineville Southern 44, Hanoverton United 37
Sandusky 90, Vermilion 47
Sarahsville Shenandoah 63, Beverly Ft. Frye 62
Sheffield Brookside 87, LaGrange Keystone 59
Sidney 53, Vandalia Butler 33
Solon 70, Euclid 62
South 49, Cols. Eastmoor 39
Spencerville 58, Convoy Crestview 56
Spring. Cath. Cent. 63, S. Charleston SE 61, 2OT
Spring. Kenton Ridge 53, Spring. Shawnee 47
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 60, Cin. Summit Country Day 43
St. Clairsville 62, Cambridge 48
St. Paris Graham 57, Richwood N. Union 53
Steubenville 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 28
Strasburg-Franklin 71, E. Can. 60
Streetsboro 53, Lodi Cloverleaf 41
Struthers 77, Canfield S. Range 69
Sugarcreek Garaway 72, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 38
Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Cols. Franklin Hts. 50
Tipp City Bethel 54, Covington 39
Tol. Scott 56, Tol. Rogers 52
Tol. Start 74, Tol. Waite 36
Tol. Whitmer 73, Lima Sr. 65
Tontogany Otsego 62, Elmore Woodmore 48
Toronto 58, Richmond Edison 34
Tree of Life 54, Delaware Christian 42
Troy 71, Fairborn 59
Troy Christian 61, Milton-Union 46
Uniontown Lake 47, Massillon Jackson 46
Urbana 60, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 34
Van Buren 40, McComb 34
Van Wert 51, Celina 29
Vienna Mathews 76, Windham 68
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 38
W. Chester Lakota W. 58, Hamilton 54
W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 35
W. Liberty-Salem 51, Mechanicsburg 20
Warren Harding 64, Massillon 53
Washington C.H. 46, Greenfield McClain 45
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 63, Jackson 40
Wauseon 46, Edgerton 44
Waynesville 42, Eaton 41
Westerville N. 53, Westerville S. 50
Westlake 68, Fairview 54
Wheelersburg 50, S. Webster 48
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 61, Zanesville 56
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 52, Maumee 50
Willard 61, Port Clinton 56
Willoughby S. 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 31
Wilmington 38, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 37
Wintersville Indian Creek 60, Lisbon Beaver 45
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 48, Barnesville 33
Worthington Christian 70, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50
Youngs. Chaney High School 64, Warren Howland 46
Zanesville Maysville 54, New Concord John Glenn 48
Zanesville Rosecrans 63, Sugar Grove Berne Union 22
Zanesville W. Muskingum 55, Crooksville 34
Marsha Marsh Tournament=
Cle. Benedictine 68, Grand River Academy 64
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lisbon David Anderson vs. Youngs. Valley Christian, ppd.
