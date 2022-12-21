Fields leads Arkansas State against Little Rock after 22-point showing

Little Rock Trojans (4-8) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Little Rock Trojans (4-8) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-5)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Caleb Fields scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 72-65 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Red Wolves are 7-1 in home games. Arkansas State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 15.9 assists per game led by Fields averaging 5.0.

The Trojans are 0-8 on the road. Little Rock ranks ninth in the OVC shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is averaging 13.3 points and five assists for the Red Wolves. Markise Davis is averaging 9.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Arkansas State.

Myron Gardner is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Trojans. D.J. Smith is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

