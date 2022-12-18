All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|102
|74
|Worcester
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|103
|75
|Reading
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|71
|54
|Maine
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|73
|69
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|11
|11
|1
|0
|23
|71
|80
|Adirondack
|23
|5
|14
|3
|1
|14
|58
|85
|Norfolk
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|60
|119
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|22
|14
|5
|2
|1
|31
|71
|60
|South Carolina
|21
|14
|5
|1
|1
|30
|81
|61
|Greenville
|24
|12
|7
|5
|0
|29
|73
|72
|Atlanta
|22
|13
|7
|2
|0
|28
|70
|64
|Jacksonville
|23
|14
|9
|0
|0
|28
|69
|61
|Savannah
|22
|9
|9
|4
|0
|22
|63
|68
|Orlando
|24
|8
|11
|4
|1
|21
|70
|84
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|35
|99
|79
|Cincinnati
|23
|15
|4
|2
|2
|34
|83
|62
|Fort Wayne
|23
|10
|8
|3
|2
|25
|87
|95
|Toledo
|24
|11
|10
|2
|1
|25
|68
|69
|Kalamazoo
|23
|11
|10
|2
|0
|24
|58
|64
|Wheeling
|25
|11
|13
|1
|0
|23
|73
|83
|Iowa
|23
|6
|10
|6
|1
|19
|69
|90
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|24
|20
|3
|1
|0
|41
|103
|48
|Wichita
|24
|13
|9
|2
|0
|28
|68
|68
|Rapid City
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|84
|83
|Utah
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|67
|75
|Kansas City
|22
|9
|10
|3
|0
|21
|74
|85
|Tulsa
|22
|7
|10
|5
|0
|19
|63
|83
|Allen
|22
|7
|14
|1
|0
|15
|62
|83
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Reading 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 4, Norfolk 1
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3
Maine 3, Adirondack 2
Orlando 5, Florida 1
Worcester 8, Newfoundland 3
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 4
Iowa 2, Kalamazoo 1
Jacksonville 3, Tulsa 0
Wichita 4, Allen 3
Idaho 5, Rapid City 1
Utah 6, Kansas City 3
Savannah at South Carolina, ppd
Atlanta at Greenville, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 3, Savannah 1
Maine 5, Adirondack 2
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 1
Cincinnati 5, Wheeling 4
Utah 3, Kansas City 0
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 4
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
