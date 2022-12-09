Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois after Rosner’s 24-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Alec Rosner scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 84-73 victory over the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 at home. Eastern Illinois is sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 2.0.

The Leathernecks are 1-3 in road games. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the Summit with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesiah West averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.2 points for the Panthers. Kyle Carlesimo is averaging 5.5 points for Eastern Illinois.

Trenton Massner is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Rosner is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for Western Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

