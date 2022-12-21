Dick leads No. 4 Kansas against Harvard after 20-point performance

Harvard Crimson (8-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas hosts the…

Harvard Crimson (8-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas hosts the Harvard Crimson after Gradey Dick scored 20 points in Kansas’ 84-62 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Jayhawks have gone 6-0 at home. Kansas is 8-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Crimson are 4-1 on the road. Harvard scores 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Wilson is averaging 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Dick is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Chris Ledlum is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.