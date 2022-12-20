Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Cincinnati

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits…

Detroit Mercy Titans (5-7, 1-1 Horizon) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Antoine Davis scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 79-77 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bearcats are 7-1 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.6.

The Titans are 2-6 on the road. Detroit Mercy allows 76.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is averaging 17.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Gerald Liddell is averaging 18.4 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Titans. Davis is averaging 24.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Titans: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.