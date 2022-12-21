Davidson hosts Telfort and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Davidson Wildcats after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 81-73 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Davidson is second in the A-10 with 15.0 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 5.9.

The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Northeastern is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Telfort is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Joe Pridgen is averaging 8.5 points for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

