SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Davidson hosts Telfort and Northeastern

Davidson hosts Telfort and Northeastern

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Northeastern Huskies (3-7) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays the Davidson Wildcats after Jahmyl Telfort scored 20 points in Northeastern’s 81-73 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Wildcats have gone 4-1 in home games. Davidson is second in the A-10 with 15.0 assists per game led by Foster Loyer averaging 5.9.

The Huskies are 0-5 on the road. Northeastern is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sam Mennenga is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Telfort is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Huskies. Joe Pridgen is averaging 8.5 points for Northeastern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up