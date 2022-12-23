College Football National Signings

Virginia Trent Baker-Booker, s, 6-3, 175, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, Ind. Anthony Britton, dl, 6-5, 275, Lake Taylor, Norfolk, Va. Mekhi…

Virginia

Trent Baker-Booker, s, 6-3, 175, Lawrence Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

Anthony Britton, dl, 6-5, 275, Lake Taylor, Norfolk, Va.

Mekhi Buchanan, edge, 6-5, 225, Allatoona, Acworth, Ga.

Anthony Colandrea, qb, 6-0, 175, Lakewood, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

TyLyric Coleman, ath, 6-3, 175, Dan River , Ringgold, Va.

Landon Danley, s, 6-2, 190, Dutch Fork, Irmo, S.C.

Jaden Gibson, wr, 6-1, 185, Rabun County, Tiger, Ga.

Miles Greene, dl, 6-3, 240, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Jason Hammond, dl, 6-3, 285, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Caleb Hardy, s, 6-3, 182, Eagle’s Landing, McDonough, Ga.

Suderian Harrison, ath, 5-10, 165, Woodland, Dorchester, S.C.

Donte Hawthorne, rb, 6-0, 200, Colonial Forge, Stafford, Va.

Titus Ivy, wr, 6-4, 190, Cox Mill, Concord, N.C.

DJ Jones, edge, 6-4, 230, Hillsborough, Tampa, Fla.

TeKai Kirby, te, 6-3, 210, St. Thomas Aquinas, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Kamren Robinson, lb, 6-2, 215, Essex, Tappahannock, Va.

Cole Surber, ol, 6-6, 285, Patriot, Nokesville, Va.

Noah Vaughn, rb, 5-9, 185, Maryville, Maryville, Tenn.

Keandre Walker, cb, 6-3, 180, East Lincoln, Denver, N.C.

Virginia Tech

Jason Abbey, edge, 6-4, 215, Freeman, Richmond, Va.

Gabriel Arena, ol, 6-5, 285, Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg, Pa.

Marcell Baylor, wr, 6-3, 195, Radford, Radford, Va.

Jeremiah Coney, rb, 6-0, 194, Hermitage, Richmond, Va.

Tavorian Copeland, lb, 6-4, 193, Appomattox County, Appomattox, Va.

Antonio Cotman Jr., cb, 6-2, 190, Life Christian Academy, Colonial Heights, Va.

Ishmael Findlayter, edge, 6-4, 230, Clarkson Football North, Toronto, Canada

Chance Fitzgerald, wr, 6-3, 184, Nolensville, Nolensville, Tenn.

Cameren Fleming, cb, 6-0, 185, Trinity Episcopal School, Richmond, Va.

Layth Ghannam, ol, 6-5, 280, George Washington, Charleston, W.Va.

Ayden Greene, wr, 6-0, 167, Powell, Powell, Tenn.

Hannes Hammer, ol, 6-6, 272, North Cross School, Roanoke, Va.

Takye Heath, ath, 5-9, 165, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Braylon Johnson, s, 6-1, 170, Highland Springs, Highland Springs, Va.

Dante Lovett, ath, 6-1, 185, DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, Md.

Tralon Mitchell, ath, 6-2, 185, Southern Nash, Bailey, N.C.

Jonathan Pennix, ath, 5-11, 170, Appomattox County, Appomattox, Va.

Aycen Stevens, lb, 6-4, 230, Decatur Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

William Watson III, qb, 6-0, 175, Springfield Central, Springfield, Mass.

Krystian Williams, wr, 6-2, 170, Collegiate School, Richmond, Va.

Lance Williams, ol, 6-4, 306, Alcoa, Alcoa, Tenn.

Thomas Williams, ath, 5-10, 180, Powdersville, Greenville, S.C.

Dylan Wittke, qb, 6-1, 192, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Caleb Woodson, s, 6-3, 200, Battlefield, Haymarket, Va.

Wake Forest

Hilton Alexander II, wr, 5-11, 160, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Kyland Armstrong, ol, 6-3, 285, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fla.

Tyler Black, K, 6-1, 160, Goochland, Goochland, Va.

David Egbe, rb, 5-10, 195, The Loomis Chaffee School, Windsor, Conn.

Charlie Gilliam, qb, 6-2, 180, Eagles Landing Christian Academy, McDonough, Ga.

Aiden Hall, lb, 6-2, 210, Pleasant Grove , Pleasant Grove, Ala.

Jaquez Keyes, rb, 6-1, 207, Ironton, Ironton, Ohio

Kerrington Lee, edge, 6-3, 230, Dwyer, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Chris Marable, dl, 6-3, 280, Hilton Head, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Micah Mays, wr, 6-2, 175, The Benjamin School, North Palm Beach, Fla.

Devin McRae, ol, 6-3, 280, Telfair County, Mcrae, Ga.

Davaughn Patterson, s, 6-1, 195, Ed White, Jacksonville, Fla.

Drew Pickett, rb, 5-10, 185, Russell County, Deatsville, Ala.

Antonio Robinson, cb, 5-10, 181, Beechwood, Ft Mitchell, Ky.

George Steih, dl, 6-5, 260, Grace Christian Academy, Franklin, Tenn.

Ka’Shawn Thomas, dl, 6-2, 315, Brunswick, Brunswick, Ga.

Rushaun Tongue, s, 6-1, 175, Chesapeake Sr., Pasadena, Md.

Tyler Walton, edge, 6-5, 230, North Gwinnett, Suwanee, Ga.

Travon West, cb, 6-0, 170, Wren, Piedmont, S.C.

Washington

Deven Bryant, lb, 6-0, 210, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Leroy Bryant, cb, 6-0, 175, Angelo Rodriguez, Fairfield, Calif.

Elinneus Davis, dl, 6-3, 295, Moorhead, Moorhead, Minn.

Soane Faasolo, ol, 6-8, 280, Menlo-Atherton, Menlo Park, Calif.

Diesel Gordon, cb, 5-11, 170, Seguin, Arlington, Texas

Landen Hatchett, ol, 6-3, 300, Ferndale, Ferndale, Wash.

Zachary Henning, ol, 6-6, 275, Grandview, Aurora, Colo.

Vincent Holmes, ath, 6-0, 180, San Jacinto, San Jacinto, Calif.

Elishah Jackett, ol, 6-7, 280, El Modena, Orange, Calif.

Anthony James, dl, 6-5, 265, Wylie East, Wylie, Texas

Jacob Lane, edge, 6-5, 230, Emerald Ridge, Puyallup, Wash.

Caleb Presley, cb, 6-0, 180, Rainier Beach, Seattle, Wash.

Curley Reed, cb, 6-1, 180, Lake Charles College Prep, Lake Charles, La.

Keith Reynolds, wr, 5-10, 160, Adelanto, Adelanto, Calif.

Tybo Rogers, rb, 5-11, 180, Bakersfield, Bakersfield, Calif.

Kahlee Tafai, ol, 6-6, 300, Leuzinger, Lawndale, Calif.

Jordan Whitney, lb, 6-2, 205, Pacifica, Oxnard, Calif.

Rashid Williams, wr, 6-2, 185, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Calif.

Washington St.

Kiwaun Davis, cb, 6-3, 165, Kenwood Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Ansel Din-Mbuh, dl, 6-1, 280, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Noah Dunham, ol, 6-5, 275, Yuba City, Yuba City, Calif.

Tai Faavae, lb, 6-0, 210, Fountain-Fort Carson, Fountain, Colo.

Nathan Gates, ol, 6-5, 280, Edison, Huntington Beach, Calif.

Carlos Hernandez, wr, 6-0, 170, Monrovia, Monrovia, Calif.

Brandon Hills, wr, 5-8, 150, Vista Ridge, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Khalil Laufau, dl, 6-3, 285, Herriman, Herriman, Utah

Trey Leckner, ath, 6-2, 215, Glacier Peak, Snohomish, Wash.

Jaxon Potter, qb, 6-4, 180, Santa Margarita Catholic, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

Nathan Pritchard, ol, 6-5, 285, Auburn Riverside, Auburn, Wash.

Leo Pulalasi, ath, 6-1, 205, Lakes, Lakewood, Wash.

Warren Smith, cb, 6-1, 175, El Cerrito, El Cerrito, Calif.

Ashton Tripp, ol, 6-7, 270, Kennewick, Kennewick, Wash.

Adrian Wilson, s, 6-0, 185, Keller Central, Keller, Texas

West Virginia

Sean Boyle, qb, 6-2, 197, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte, N.C.

Noah Braham, te, 6-2, 225, University, Morgantown, W.Va.

Ben Cutter, lb, 6-1, 210, East Lincoln, Denver, N.C.

Oryend Fisher, edge, 6-6, 205, Great Crossing, Georgetown, Ky.

Rodney Gallagher, wr, 5-10, 160, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown, Pa.

James Heard, lb, 6-2, 218, Camden, Camden, N.J.

Jordan Jackson, ath, 5-11, 175, Fairfield, Fairfield, Ohio

Josiah Jackson, cb, 6-1, 175, Fairfield, Fairfield, Ohio

Tory Johnson Jr., wr, 6-4, 210, Oscar Smith, Chesapeake, Va.

Zachariah Keith, edge, 6-5, 250, Douglas County, Douglasville, Ga.

Nick Krahe, ol, 6-5, 285, Harbor Creek, Harborcreek, Pa.

DJ Oliver, rb, 6-0, 237, Port St. Joe, Port Saint Joe, Fla.

Traylon Ray, wr, 6-1, 186, North Florida Christian, Tallahassee, Fla.

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson, ath, 6-1, 185, Woodford County, Versailles, Ky.

Josiah Trotter, lb, 6-2, 230, St. Joseph’s Prep School, Philadelphia, Pa.

Jahiem White, rb, 5-9, 180, William Penn, York, Pa.

Johnny Williams IV, ol, 6-7, 315, Northeast, Macon, Ga.

Cooper Young, ol, 6-5, 280, Downingtown West, Downingtown, Pa.

Wisconsin

Christian Alliegro, lb, 6-3, 220, Avon Old Farms, Avon, Conn.

Jace Arnold, cb, 5-10, 168, Marietta, Marietta, Ga.

Tucker Ashcraft, te, 6-5, 235, O’Dea, Seattle, Wash.

Jonas Duclona, cb, 6-0, 175, Naples, Naples, Fla.

James Durand, ol, 6-4, 280, Basha, Chandler, Ariz.

Tyler Jansey, lb, 6-1, 215, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.

Trech Kekahuna, wr, 5-11, 180, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas, Nev.

Cole LaCrue, qb, 6-2, 190, Broomfield, Broomfield, Colo.

Jordan Mayer, edge, 6-4, 235, Thomas Jefferson, Clairton, Pa.

Braedyn Moore, ath, 6-1, 190, Stephen T Badin, Hamilton, Ohio

Amare Snowden, cb, 6-3, 187, Roseville, Roseville, Mich.

Justin Taylor, ath, 6-1, 185, Nazareth Academy, La Grange Park, Ill.

AJ Tisdell, cb, 5-10, 180, College Station, College Station, Texas

Nate White, rb, 6-0, 175, King, Milwaukee, Wis.

