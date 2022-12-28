Chicago State plays Ball State, aims to end road losing streak

Chicago State Cougars (3-12) at Ball State Cardinals (8-4) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State…

Chicago State Cougars (3-12) at Ball State Cardinals (8-4)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -12; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will look to end its 12-game road losing streak when the Cougars take on Ball State.

The Cardinals are 4-0 on their home court. Ball State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-12 on the road. Chicago State allows 73.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is shooting 53.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. Jarron Coleman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Wesley Cardet Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 65.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.