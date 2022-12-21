BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Cheeks' 23 lead Robert…

Cheeks’ 23 lead Robert Morris past Saint Francis (PA) 77-66

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 9:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Enoch Cheeks had 23 points in Robert Morris’ 77-66 victory against Saint Francis (PA) on Wednesday night.

Cheeks had five rebounds for the Colonials (6-7). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while finishing 4 of 11 from 3-point range and 3 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Kahliel Spear shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Josh Cohen finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Flash (3-10). Saint Francis also got 16 points and two steals from Landon Moore. Ronell Giles Jr. also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up