Celtics’ Tatum back after missing game for personal reasons

BOSTON (AP) — Boston star forward Jayson Tatum returned Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers after a game because of personal reasons.

Tatum leads the team in scoring at 30.2 points per game and rebounding at 8.2 and was the NBA’s player of the month for October/November.

Boston lost to Orlando on Sunday while Tatum was out.

