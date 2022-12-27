BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | First Black-owned restaurant in Woodley Park | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Celtics interim coach Mazzulla…

Celtics interim coach Mazzulla misses game with eye problem

The Associated Press

December 27, 2022, 8:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla missed the game Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets because of eye irritation and was replaced on the bench by assistant Damon Stoudamire.

The team made the announcement about 10 minutes before the opening tipoff. Mazzulla handled his interview on the pregame show, but was clearly uncomfortable.

Mazzulla was elevated to interim coach on the eve of training camp when head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the full season for inappropriate workplace behavior.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up