Bradley scores 26, San Diego State tops Air Force 71-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley’s 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 71-55 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener.

Bradley was 9 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers for the Aztecs (10-3). Keshad Johnson added nine points and five rebounds. Adam Seiko also had nine points.

Jeffrey Miles led the Falcons (9-5) in scoring with 10 points. Ethan Taylor also added nine points.

San Diego State led Air Force 36-23 at the half, with Bradley (13 points) their high scorer before the break. San Diego State outscored Air Force in the second half by three points, with Bradley scoring a team-high 14 points after the break.

Both teams next play Saturday. San Diego State visits UNLV while Air Force hosts Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

