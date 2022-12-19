Army visits Cent. Conn. St. following Amos’ 20-point game

Army Black Knights (5-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-10) New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (5-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-10)

New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. hosts the Army Black Knights after Kellen Amos scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 78-67 victory against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Blue Devils are 1-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 72.3 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Black Knights are 1-3 in road games. Army averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Amos is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Chris Mann is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 13.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

