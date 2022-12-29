Army hosts Higgins and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6) at Army Black Knights (6-7) West Point, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (5-6) at Army Black Knights (6-7)

West Point, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Army Black Knights after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 96-64 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Black Knights are 4-1 on their home court. Army ranks seventh in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-5 in road games. Lehigh is the leader in the Patriot scoring 17.5 fast break points per game.

The Black Knights and Mountain Hawks meet Friday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Peterson is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jalen Rucker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Army.

Evan Taylor is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Higgins is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

