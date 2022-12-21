SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
American hosts McCollum and Siena

The Associated Press

December 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Siena Saints (6-5, 1-0 MAAC) at American Eagles (8-2)

Washington; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the American Eagles after Javian McCollum scored 23 points in Siena’s 76-70 win over the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 in home games. American is fourth in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by Elijah Stephens averaging 4.4.

The Saints are 1-3 on the road. Siena is fifth in the MAAC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.7 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 11.0 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 48.7% for American.

McCollum is averaging 17.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games for Siena.

