Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win.

Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey won for the ninth time in their last 10. Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots to improve to 5-1-0.

Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary, which finished an eight-game homestand with four consecutive losses. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves.

In the extra period, the Devils went on a power play when Lindholm was sent off for interference. With possession in the Flames’ end, Dougie Hamilton threaded a cross-ice pass to Zetterlund, who sent a one-timer over Markstrom’s shoulder.

Markstrom had come up big seven minutes into the third period to keep the score 3-3, stopping Jesper Bratt on a partial breakaway and then seconds later, he flashed his blocker to deny Jack Hughes who got in alone.

Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games.

The Flames tied it 3-3 earlier in the third when Zadorov jumped up into the rush and deftly redirected Blake Coleman’s centering pass past Vanecek at 3:12.

Calgary got off to a fast start with Kadri sending a backhander past Vanecek just 1:29 into the game.

The lead was short-lived with Bastian tying it at 4:27 when he converted a centering pass from Hughes from behind the net for his second. It extended his point streak to a career-best four games.

A defensive breakdown by the Flames allowed Zetterlund to tap in a cross-crease feed from Tomas Tatar 3 1/2 minutes later to put the Devils ahead.

The Devils pushed it to 3-1 with 3:22 left when Woods got on the end of a perfect pass from Michael McLeod and one-timed it into the top corner to extend his point streak to four games, one short of his career best.

Calgary pulled within one climbed to within one early in the second. After killing off a Devils power play, Noah Hanifin stepped out of the penalty box just as the puck was cleared to go on a two-man breakaway with Tyler Toffoli. They failed to convert the initial rush, but Noah Hanifin found Lindholm trailing the play and he knocked in his third of the season.

POWER OUTAGE

The Flames went 0 for 2 with the man advantage and are now 0 for 12 over their last four games.

DEPLETED D

Already without Chris Tanev (upper body), who missed his second game, the Flames lost defenseman Michael Stone after one shift on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Calgary on Tuesday night to open a three-game homestand.

Flames: At the New York Islanders on Monday night in the first of a back-to-back to open a three-game trip.

