World Cup Attendance

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 11:58 AM

Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:

Year Site GP Att. Avg.
2018 Russia 64 3,031,768 47,371
2014 Brazil 64 3,429,883 53,592
2010 South Africa 64 3,178,880 49,670
2006 Germany 64 3,353,655 52,401
2002 South Korea/Japan 64 2,705,197 42,269
1998 France 64 2,785,100 43,517
1994 United States 52 3,587,538 68,991
1990 Italy 52 2,517,348 48,411
1986 Mexico 52 2,407,431 42,297
1982 Spain 52 1,856,277 35,698
1978 Argentina 38 1,610,215 42,374
1974 West Germany 38 1,774,022 46,684
1970 Mexico 32 1,673,975 52,311
1966 England 32 1,614,677 50,458
1962 Chile 32 776,000 24,250
1958 Sweden 35 868,000 24,800
1954 Switzerland 26 943,000 36,270
1938 France 18 483,000 26,833
1950 Brazil 22 1,337,000 60,772
1934 Italy 17 395,000 23,235
1930 Uruguay 18 434,500 24,138
Totals 644 27,767,780 43,117

