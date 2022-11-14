World Cup Attendance

Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match: Year Site…

Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:

Year Site GP Att. Avg. 2018 Russia 64 3,031,768 47,371 2014 Brazil 64 3,429,883 53,592 2010 South Africa 64 3,178,880 49,670 2006 Germany 64 3,353,655 52,401 2002 South Korea/Japan 64 2,705,197 42,269 1998 France 64 2,785,100 43,517 1994 United States 52 3,587,538 68,991 1990 Italy 52 2,517,348 48,411 1986 Mexico 52 2,407,431 42,297 1982 Spain 52 1,856,277 35,698 1978 Argentina 38 1,610,215 42,374 1974 West Germany 38 1,774,022 46,684 1970 Mexico 32 1,673,975 52,311 1966 England 32 1,614,677 50,458 1962 Chile 32 776,000 24,250 1958 Sweden 35 868,000 24,800 1954 Switzerland 26 943,000 36,270 1938 France 18 483,000 26,833 1950 Brazil 22 1,337,000 60,772 1934 Italy 17 395,000 23,235 1930 Uruguay 18 434,500 24,138 Totals 644 27,767,780 43,117

