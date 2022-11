Tuesday, Nov. 22 EAST Austin Peay 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 46 Bucknell 55, Iona 52 Canisius 64, Colgate 58 SOUTH Elon…

Tuesday, Nov. 22

EAST

Austin Peay 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 46

Bucknell 55, Iona 52

Canisius 64, Colgate 58

SOUTH

Elon 71, Old Dominion 68

MVSU 64, Nicholls 49

MIDWEST

Ill. Chicago 63, Davidson 55

FAR WEST

Wyoming 64, Regis 44

___

