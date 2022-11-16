Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 16
EAST
Boston College 64, Northeastern 59
Maryland 70, Davidson 52
Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54
SOUTH
East Carolina 65, High Point 54, OT
Georgetown 50, Coppin St. 35
LSU 101, Houston Christian 47
North Carolina 93, SC State 25
UNC-Greensboro 72, Radford 54
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 73, Valparaiso 67
Evansville 82, Chicago St. 57
Illinois 100, McNeese St. 38
Toledo 74, Cincinnati 71, OT
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 77, Southwest 36
