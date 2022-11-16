Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Nov. 16 EAST Boston College 64, Northeastern 59 Maryland 70, Davidson 52 Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54 SOUTH East Carolina…

Wednesday, Nov. 16

EAST

Boston College 64, Northeastern 59

Maryland 70, Davidson 52

Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54

SOUTH

East Carolina 65, High Point 54, OT

Georgetown 50, Coppin St. 35

LSU 101, Houston Christian 47

North Carolina 93, SC State 25

UNC-Greensboro 72, Radford 54

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 73, Valparaiso 67

Evansville 82, Chicago St. 57

Illinois 100, McNeese St. 38

Toledo 74, Cincinnati 71, OT

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 77, Southwest 36

___

