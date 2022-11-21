Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Home » Sports » Wales 1, United States 1

Wales 1, United States 1

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 4:07 PM

Wales 0 1 1
United States 1 0 1

First Half_1, United States, Weah, (Pulisic), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Wales, Bale, (penalty kick), 82nd.

Goalies_Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward; United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath.

Yellow Cards_Dest, United States, 11th; McKennie, United States, 13th; Bale, Wales, 40th; Mepham, Wales, 45th+3; Ream, United States, 51st; Acosta, United States, 90th+10.

Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Ning Ma.

A_43,418.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

