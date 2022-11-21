Wales 1, United States 1

|Wales
|0
|1
|—
|1
|United States
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, United States, Weah, (Pulisic), 36th minute.
Second Half_2, Wales, Bale, (penalty kick), 82nd.
Goalies_Wales, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies, Danny Ward; United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath.
Yellow Cards_Dest, United States, 11th; McKennie, United States, 13th; Bale, Wales, 40th; Mepham, Wales, 45th+3; Ream, United States, 51st; Acosta, United States, 90th+10.
Referee_Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Jassim. Assistant Referees_Taleb Salem Al Marri, Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh, Abdulla Ali Al-Marri. 4th Official_Ning Ma.
A_43,418.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.