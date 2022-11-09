Sports on TV for Thursday, November 10

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m. ACCN — Lehigh…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, November 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Lehigh at Virginia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Charleston Southern at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

ACCN — Radford at Notre Dame

FS2 — Cent. Michigan at Marquette

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Bethune-Cookman at Indiana

9 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota at Creighton

PAC-12N — N. Arizona at Arizona St.

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Alabama St. at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Tulsa at Memphis

ESPNU — Georgia Southern at Louisiana-Lafayette

GOLF 3:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, First Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women’s Championship, First Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Second Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING 12 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Atlanta

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Carolina

SOCCER (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Germany, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS 5 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Round Robin; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: Canada v. Italy, Australia v. Belgium, Spain v. Britain, Czech Rep. v. Poland

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. v. Czech Rep., Canada v. Switzerland; All American Cup —

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.