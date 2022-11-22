Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Making turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 10 7 3 0 0 14 32 23
Evansville 12 6 4 2 0 14 42 41
Knoxville 10 6 3 0 1 13 35 28
Birmingham 9 6 3 0 0 12 35 26
Peoria 9 6 3 0 0 12 28 24
Roanoke 10 5 5 0 0 11 28 24
Fayetteville 11 5 5 1 0 11 32 38
Huntsville 9 5 4 0 0 10 26 25
Pensacola 10 5 5 0 0 10 35 32
Vermilion County 9 2 6 1 0 5 19 35
Macon 9 1 7 1 0 3 19 35

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Evansville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

