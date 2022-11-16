RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | NATO holds emergency talks | Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia | US sanctions firms over Iranian drone transfers to Russia
NL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

The Associated Press

November 16, 2022, 7:51 PM

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th
Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Rodon
Torres, The Athletic ATL Alcantara Nola Burnes Darvish Gallen
Steve Gilbert, MLB.com AZ Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Rodon
David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Alcantara Burnes Nola Rodon Gallen
Meghan Montemurro, The Chicago Tribune CHI Alcantara Nola Rodon Fried Burnes
Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic CHI Alcantara Nola Fried Rodon Burnes
Mark Sheldon, MLB.com CIN Alcantara Rodon Urias Fried Gallen
Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer CIN Alcantara Gallen Urias Fried Burnes
Thomas L Harding, MLB.com COL Alcantara Nola Fried Gallen Rodon
Jack Etkin, At Large COL Alcantara Fried Nola Gallen Burnes
J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News LA Alcantara Urias Nola Burnes Rodon
Juan Toribio, MLB.com LA Alcantara Urias Gallen Fried Rodon
Christina De Nicola, MLB.com MIA Alcantara Fried Nola Rodon Urias
Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo Herald MIA Alcantara Fried Nola Urias Burnes
Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Alcantara Rodon Urias Nola Burnes
Tom Verducci, SI.com MIL Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Diaz
Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Burnes
Mike Puma, New York Post NY Alcantara Fried Urias Nola Diaz
Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News PHI Alcantara Rodon Gallen Fried Nola
Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI Alcantara Gallen Urias Rodon Nola
Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT Alcantara Urias Fried Nola Gallen
John Perrotto, USA Today PIT Alcantara Fried Urias Webb Wright
AJ Cassavell, MLB.com SD Alcantara Fried Urias Nola Gallen
Scott Miller, At Large SD Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Darvish
Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SD Alcantara Gallen Fried Darvish Burnes
Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle SF Alcantara Fried Nola Urias Rodon
John R Denton, MLB.com STL Alcantara Diaz Urias Wright Helsley
Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Alcantara Nola Urias Darvish Gallen
Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Alcantara Urias Burnes Gallen Fried
Timothy B. Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Rodon

