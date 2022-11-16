NL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Rodon Torres, The Athletic…

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Mark Bowman, MLB.com ATL Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Rodon Torres, The Athletic ATL Alcantara Nola Burnes Darvish Gallen Steve Gilbert, MLB.com AZ Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Rodon David Brandt, The Associated Press AZ Alcantara Burnes Nola Rodon Gallen Meghan Montemurro, The Chicago Tribune CHI Alcantara Nola Rodon Fried Burnes Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic CHI Alcantara Nola Fried Rodon Burnes Mark Sheldon, MLB.com CIN Alcantara Rodon Urias Fried Gallen Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer CIN Alcantara Gallen Urias Fried Burnes Thomas L Harding, MLB.com COL Alcantara Nola Fried Gallen Rodon Jack Etkin, At Large COL Alcantara Fried Nola Gallen Burnes J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News LA Alcantara Urias Nola Burnes Rodon Juan Toribio, MLB.com LA Alcantara Urias Gallen Fried Rodon Christina De Nicola, MLB.com MIA Alcantara Fried Nola Rodon Urias Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo Herald MIA Alcantara Fried Nola Urias Burnes Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel MIL Alcantara Rodon Urias Nola Burnes Tom Verducci, SI.com MIL Alcantara Fried Gallen Urias Diaz Mark Feinsand, MLB.com NY Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Burnes Mike Puma, New York Post NY Alcantara Fried Urias Nola Diaz Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News PHI Alcantara Rodon Gallen Fried Nola Jayson Stark, The Athletic PHI Alcantara Gallen Urias Rodon Nola Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports PIT Alcantara Urias Fried Nola Gallen John Perrotto, USA Today PIT Alcantara Fried Urias Webb Wright AJ Cassavell, MLB.com SD Alcantara Fried Urias Nola Gallen Scott Miller, At Large SD Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Darvish Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic SD Alcantara Gallen Fried Darvish Burnes Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle SF Alcantara Fried Nola Urias Rodon John R Denton, MLB.com STL Alcantara Diaz Urias Wright Helsley Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com STL Alcantara Nola Urias Darvish Gallen Jessica Camerato, MLB.com WAS Alcantara Urias Burnes Gallen Fried Timothy B. Kurkjian, ESPN WAS Alcantara Urias Fried Gallen Rodon

