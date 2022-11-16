NL Cy Young Award Voting Ballots

|Name, Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Mark Bowman, MLB.com
|ATL
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Gallen
|Urias
|Rodon
|Torres, The Athletic
|ATL
|Alcantara
|Nola
|Burnes
|Darvish
|Gallen
|Steve Gilbert, MLB.com
|AZ
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Gallen
|Urias
|Rodon
|David Brandt, The Associated Press
|AZ
|Alcantara
|Burnes
|Nola
|Rodon
|Gallen
|Meghan Montemurro, The Chicago Tribune
|CHI
|Alcantara
|Nola
|Rodon
|Fried
|Burnes
|Sahadev Sharma, The Athletic
|CHI
|Alcantara
|Nola
|Fried
|Rodon
|Burnes
|Mark Sheldon, MLB.com
|CIN
|Alcantara
|Rodon
|Urias
|Fried
|Gallen
|Charlie Goldsmith, Cincinnati Enquirer
|CIN
|Alcantara
|Gallen
|Urias
|Fried
|Burnes
|Thomas L Harding, MLB.com
|COL
|Alcantara
|Nola
|Fried
|Gallen
|Rodon
|Jack Etkin, At Large
|COL
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Nola
|Gallen
|Burnes
|J.P. Hoornstra, Southern California News
|LA
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Nola
|Burnes
|Rodon
|Juan Toribio, MLB.com
|LA
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Gallen
|Fried
|Rodon
|Christina De Nicola, MLB.com
|MIA
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Nola
|Rodon
|Urias
|Jorge Ebro, El Nuevo Herald
|MIA
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Nola
|Urias
|Burnes
|Curt Hogg, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
|MIL
|Alcantara
|Rodon
|Urias
|Nola
|Burnes
|Tom Verducci, SI.com
|MIL
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Gallen
|Urias
|Diaz
|Mark Feinsand, MLB.com
|NY
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Fried
|Gallen
|Burnes
|Mike Puma, New York Post
|NY
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Urias
|Nola
|Diaz
|Ryan Fagan, The Sporting News
|PHI
|Alcantara
|Rodon
|Gallen
|Fried
|Nola
|Jayson Stark, The Athletic
|PHI
|Alcantara
|Gallen
|Urias
|Rodon
|Nola
|Alex Stumpf, DK Pittsburgh Sports
|PIT
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Fried
|Nola
|Gallen
|John Perrotto, USA Today
|PIT
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Urias
|Webb
|Wright
|AJ Cassavell, MLB.com
|SD
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Urias
|Nola
|Gallen
|Scott Miller, At Large
|SD
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Fried
|Gallen
|Darvish
|Andrew Baggarly, The Athletic
|SD
|Alcantara
|Gallen
|Fried
|Darvish
|Burnes
|Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicle
|SF
|Alcantara
|Fried
|Nola
|Urias
|Rodon
|John R Denton, MLB.com
|STL
|Alcantara
|Diaz
|Urias
|Wright
|Helsley
|Rob Rains, STLSportsPage.com
|STL
|Alcantara
|Nola
|Urias
|Darvish
|Gallen
|Jessica Camerato, MLB.com
|WAS
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Burnes
|Gallen
|Fried
|Timothy B. Kurkjian, ESPN
|WAS
|Alcantara
|Urias
|Fried
|Gallen
|Rodon
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.