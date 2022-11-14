Jackie Robinson AL Rookies of the Year

|x-unanimous
2022 — Julio Rodriguez, Seattle
2021 — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
2020 — x-Kyle Lewis, Seattle
2019 — x-Yordan Alvarez, Houston
2018 — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
2017 — x-Aaron Judge, New York
2016 — Michael Fulmer, Detroit
2015 — Carlos Correa, Houston
2014 — x-Jose Abreu, Chicago
2013 — Wil Myers, Tampa Bay
2012 — x-Mike Trout, Los Angeles
2011 — Jeremy Hellickson, Tampa Bay
2010 — Neftali Feliz, Texas
2009 — Andrew Bailey, Oakland
2008 — x-Evan Longoria, Tampa Bay
2007 — Dustin Pedroia, Boston
2006 — Justin Verlander, Detroit
2005 — Huston Street, Oakland
2004 — Bobby Crosby, Oakland
2003 — Angel Berroa, Kansas City
2002 — Eric Hinske, Toronto
2001 — Ichiro Suzuki, Seattle
2000 — Kazuhiro Sasaki, Seattle
1999 — Carlos Beltran, Kansas City
1998 — Ben Grieve, Oakland
1997 — x-Nomar Garciaparra, Boston
1996 — x-Derek Jeter, New York
1995 — Marty Cordova, Minnesota
1994 — Bob Hamelin, Kansas City
1993 — x-Tim Salmon, California
1992 — Pat Listach, Milwaukee
1991 — Chuck Knoblauch, Minnesota
1990 — x-Sandy Alomar, Jr., Cleveland
1989 — Gregg Olson, Baltimore
1988 — Walt Weiss, Oakland
1987 — x-Mark McGwire, Oakland
1986 — Jose Canseco, Oakland
1985 — Ozzie Guillen, Chicago
1984 — Alvin Davis, Seattle
1983 — Ron Kittle, Chicago
1982 — Cal Ripken, Baltimore
1981 — Dave Righetti, New York
1980 — Joe Charbonneau, Cleveland
1979 — John Castino, Minnesota, and Alfredo Griffin, Toronto
1978 — Lou Whitaker, Detroit
1977 — Eddie Murray, Baltimore
1976 — Mark Fidrych, Detroit
1975 — Fred Lynn, Boston
1974 — Mike Hargrove, Texas
1973 — Al Bumbry, Baltimore
1972 — x-Carlton Fisk, Boston
1971 — Chris Chambliss, Cleveland
1970 — Thurman Munson, New York
1969 — Lou Piniella, Kansas City
1968 — Stan Bahnsen, New York
1967 — Rod Carew, Minnesota
1966 — Tommie Agee, Chicago
1965 — Curt Blefary, Baltimore
1964 — Tony Oliva, Minnesota
1963 — Gary Peters, Chicago
1962 — Tom Tresh, New York
1961 — Don Schwall, Boston
1960 — Ron Hansen, Baltimore
1959 — Bob Allison, Washington
1958 — Albie Pearson, Washington
1957 — Tony Kubek, New York
1956 — Luis Aparicio, Chicago
1955 — Herb Score, Cleveland
1954 — Bob Grim, New York
1953 — Harvey Kuenn, Detroit
1952 — Harry Byrd, Philadelphia
1951 — Gil McDougald, New York
1950 — Walt Dropo, Boston
1949 — Roy Sievers, St. Louis
NOTE: One player was selected as Major League Rookie of the Year in 1947 and 1948. The policy of naming a player from each league was inaugurated in 1949.
