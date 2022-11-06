All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 8 7 0 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 8 7 0 1 0 15 34 18 Worcester 7 7 0 0 0 14 33 16 Maine 8 4 4 0 0 8 26 23 Reading 7 2 4 1 0 5 16 24 Trois-Rivieres 8 2 5 1 0 5 20 35 Adirondack 6 1 4 1 0 3 17 24 Norfolk 7 1 6 0 0 2 14 32

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Savannah 6 5 1 0 0 10 26 17 Florida 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 10 South Carolina 5 4 1 0 0 8 24 15 Atlanta 7 4 3 0 0 8 23 19 Greenville 7 3 3 1 0 7 22 23 Jacksonville 5 2 3 0 0 4 10 13 Orlando 4 0 3 1 0 1 6 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 6 5 0 0 1 11 24 10 Indy 6 5 1 0 0 10 27 15 Toledo 5 3 2 0 0 6 14 13 Kalamazoo 6 2 3 1 0 5 16 19 Fort Wayne 5 1 2 1 1 4 19 27 Wheeling 6 2 4 0 0 4 12 18 Iowa 6 0 6 0 0 0 13 30

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 7 6 1 0 0 12 29 11 Utah 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 21 Kansas City 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 22 Wichita 6 3 2 1 0 7 15 17 Tulsa 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 14 Allen 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13 Rapid City 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 25

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Newfoundland 5, Maine 2

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2

Florida 5, Jacksonville 2

Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1

Reading 4, Wheeling 3

Savannah 5, Greenville 1

Worcester 4, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Utah 7, Kansas City 3

Idaho 5, Rapid City 0

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Florida at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

