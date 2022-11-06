All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|8
|7
|0
|1
|0
|15
|34
|18
|Worcester
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|14
|33
|16
|Maine
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|26
|23
|Reading
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|16
|24
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|20
|35
|Adirondack
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|3
|17
|24
|Norfolk
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|32
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Savannah
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|26
|17
|Florida
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|10
|South Carolina
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|24
|15
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Greenville
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|7
|22
|23
|Jacksonville
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|10
|13
|Orlando
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|6
|18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|24
|10
|Indy
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|27
|15
|Toledo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|14
|13
|Kalamazoo
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|16
|19
|Fort Wayne
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|19
|27
|Wheeling
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|12
|18
|Iowa
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|13
|30
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|12
|29
|11
|Utah
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|21
|Kansas City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|21
|22
|Wichita
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|15
|17
|Tulsa
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|14
|Allen
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Rapid City
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|16
|25
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Adirondack 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 5, Maine 2
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 2
Florida 5, Jacksonville 2
Indy 5, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 4, Wheeling 3
Savannah 5, Greenville 1
Worcester 4, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 3, Toledo 1
Tulsa 4, Wichita 1
Utah 7, Kansas City 3
Idaho 5, Rapid City 0
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Norfolk at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.
Florida at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Wheeling at Toledo, 10:35 a.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
