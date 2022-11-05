All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 0 1…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 6 0 1 0 13 29 16 Worcester 6 6 0 0 0 12 29 14 Maine 7 4 3 0 0 8 24 18 Trois-Rivieres 7 2 4 1 0 5 19 29 Reading 6 1 4 1 0 3 12 21 Norfolk 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 28 Adirondack 5 0 4 1 0 1 11 23

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Savannah 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 16 Atlanta 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 15 Greenville 6 3 2 1 0 7 21 18 Florida 4 3 1 0 0 6 12 8 South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13 Jacksonville 4 2 2 0 0 4 8 8 Orlando 4 0 3 1 0 1 6 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 5 4 0 0 1 9 21 9 Indy 5 4 1 0 0 8 22 14 Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 10 Kalamazoo 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 14 Wheeling 5 2 3 0 0 4 9 14 Fort Wayne 5 1 2 1 1 4 19 27 Iowa 6 0 6 0 0 0 13 30

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 6 5 1 0 0 10 24 11 Kansas City 5 3 1 1 0 7 18 15 Wichita 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 13 Utah 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 18 Allen 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13 Rapid City 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 20 Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 13

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Orlando 0

Indy 5, Iowa 2

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Trois-Rivieres 4, Adirondack 3

Wheeling 2, Reading 1

Greenville 3, Savannah 2

Newfoundland 3, Maine 1

Florida 3, Jacksonville 1

Utah 4, Kansas City 3

Wichita 3, Allen 2

Idaho 4, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utah at Kansas City, 7:05 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Norfolk at Worcester, 10:05 a.m.

Florida at Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 10:30 a.m.

