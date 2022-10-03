Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|y-Toronto
|90
|69
|.566
|+4
|y-Seattle
|87
|71
|.551
|+1½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|.541
|_
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|.516
|4
y-clinched wild card
___
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|z-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|+12
|y-San Diego
|87
|72
|.547
|+1
|Philadelphia
|86
|73
|.541
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|75
|.528
|2
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Monday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
___
