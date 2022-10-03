Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 90 69 .566 +4 y-Seattle 87 71 .551 +1½ y-Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB y-Toronto 90 69 .566 +4 y-Seattle 87 71 .551 +1½ y-Tampa Bay 86 73 .541 _ Baltimore 82 77 .516 4

y-clinched wild card

___

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB z-New York 98 61 .616 +12 y-San Diego 87 72 .547 +1 Philadelphia 86 73 .541 _ Milwaukee 84 75 .528 2

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.