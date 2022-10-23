Sports on TV for Monday, October 24

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 24
|COLLEGE GOLF
|3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
|MLB BASEBALL
|4 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|8 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Orlando at New York
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Portland
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at New England
ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United
|TENNIS
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds —
