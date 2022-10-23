Sports on TV for Monday, October 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 24 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m. GOLF — East Lake…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, October 24 COLLEGE GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL 4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New England

ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United

TENNIS 8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

