Sports on TV for Monday, October 24

The Associated Press

October 23, 2022, 2:09 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 24
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: First Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at New York

10 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New England

ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham United

TENNIS
8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds —

