SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 31, 2022, 2:17 PM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Quad City 5 4 1 0 0 8 23 14
Huntsville 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 10
Evansville 6 2 3 1 0 5 19 25
Knoxville 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 7
Pensacola 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 12
Roanoke 3 2 1 0 0 4 11 9
Birmingham 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 11
Peoria 4 2 2 0 0 4 12 14
Vermilion County 5 1 3 1 0 3 12 21
Fayetteville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 5
Macon 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 8, Evansville 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

