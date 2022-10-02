IAN NEWS: Photos | Fla. deaths rise to 47 | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Salinas, Marcinkowski help Earthquakes beat Minnesota United

The Associated Press

October 2, 2022, 12:50 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — JT Marcinkowski delivered a two-save shutout while Shea Salinas scored in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Salinas put the Earthquakes (8-15-10) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic.

The Earthquakes outshot United (13-14-6) 18-15, with six shots on goal to two for United.

Marcinkowski saved both of the shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Dayne St. Clair saved four of the six shots he faced for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Earthquakes visiting the Seattle Sounders while United hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

