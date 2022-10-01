IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Ricardo Pepi scores in 2nd straight match for Groningen

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 7:10 PM

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored in his second straight game for Groningen, getting a first-half goal in a 4-1 home loss to Alkmaar on Saturday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old ran onto a Neraysho Kasanwirjo pass that went from deep in his own end into the opposition penalty area on two hopes. Pepi outmuscled and spun around defender Sam Beukema, falling to the field in the process, then while on his side used his right foot to kick the ball past goalkeeper Hobie Verhulst from 6 yards. That cut Groningen’s deficit to 2-1.

Pepi on Sept. 17 ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country in Groningen’s a 2-1 loss at Sparta Rotterdam.

Pepi, who is from El Paso, Texas, has three goals in 12 international appearances. He started and played until the 59th minute in the United States’ 0-0 exhibition draw against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

