Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou’s game-winner

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 4:11 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored in the 85th minute to help lead the New England Revolution to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday.

Giacomo Vrioni gave the Revolution (10-12-11) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute on a penalty kick.

Josef Martinez scored for United (10-13-10) in the 81st.

These teams take to the pitch again on Oct. 9, with the Revolution visiting the Chicago Fire while United hosts New York City FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

