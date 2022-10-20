Ondrej Palat scores twice, Devils beat Islanders, 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored twice to help the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-1…

NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored twice to help the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Thursday night.

Nico Hischier had a goal and two assists, Jack Hughes also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 16 saves. The Devils won their second straight after opening with two losses.

Anders Lee scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves.

Hughes opened the scoring at 1:35 of the second period when he slipped a puck between the legs of Sorokin. Devils defenseman Damon Severson delivered a perfect stretch pass that allowed Hughes to get behind the defense for his first goal of the season.

Palat doubled the advantage at 8:09 with his second goal in two games. He connected again with 4:32 left in the third.

New Jersey signed Palat to five-year, $30 million deal after the Czech forward helped Tampa Bay win two Stanley Cup championships.

Lee stuffed home the puck from the top of the crease to cut the Devils’ lead to 3-1 with 3:16 to go with Sorokin off for an extra attacker.

Hischier had an empty-net goal in the last minute.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched forwards Kieffer Bellows, Ross Johnston and Nikita Soshnikov. .The Devils scratched forwards Jesper Boqvist, Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. … The teams will meet again for the second of three meetings this season on Dec. 9 in Newark.

UP NEXT:

Devils: Host San Jose on Saturday.

Islanders: At Tampa Bay on Saturday night.

