RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: SpaceX may keep funding Ukraine's Starlink service | Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies
Home » Sports » No Blanc effect: Lyon…

No Blanc effect: Lyon loses 3-2 at Rennes in French league

The Associated Press

October 16, 2022, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Laurent Blanc could not turn Lyon’s fortunes around in his first match in charge on Sunday.

The former Bordeaux and PSG coach was appointed last week as the replacement for Peter Bozs with the mission to put the seven-time champions back on track.

His arrival did not produce an immediate effect, though, and Lyon lost 3-2 at Rennes to extend its current winless run to six matches.

Lyon started the season with big ambitions, aiming for Champions League qualification, but they have won just four of their 11 league matches so far.

Forward Alexandre Lacazette scored twice for Lyon, but his brace was not enough to make up for the team’s defensive frailties.

Rennes winger Martin Terrier also scored twice against his former club, taking his season’s tally to seven goals. His fine header from Adrien Truffert’s cross in the 77th minute capped his team’s sixth win of the season. Amine Gouiri scored Renne’s other goal.

The 56-year-old Blanc has been successful during his previous stints managing French clubs, winning the league title in 2009 with Bordeaux when he ended Lyon’s long reign, then three times at the helm of PSG from 2014-16.

Elsewhere, Nantes moved out the relegation zone with a 4-1 thrashing of last-place Brest and Toulouse beat Angers 3-2. Ajaccio drew 1-1 at Troyes and Auxerre was held 1-1 at home by Nice.

On Saturday, second-placed Lorient missed the chance to move to the top of the league after drawing with 10-man Reims 0-0 at home.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain plays Marseille later in the biggest match in French soccer, with just three points separating the bitter rivals.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

82 agencies sign MOUs to gain more time to transition to EIS

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up