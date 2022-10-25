NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|J.Horn, South Florida
|6
|2
|121
|60.50
|J.Rogers, Houston
|7
|2
|103
|51.50
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|7
|7
|303
|43.29
|J.Ducker, Memphis
|8
|1
|43
|43.00
|B.Nesbit, North Carolina
|7
|1
|43
|43.00
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|7
|4
|167
|41.75
|B.Smith, Miami
|6
|1
|39
|39.00
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|76
|38.00
|K.Knowles, Florida St.
|6
|1
|38
|38.00
|J.Wiley, TCU
|6
|1
|37
|37.00
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|7
|8
|283
|35.38
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|7
|2
|70
|35.00
|V.Terrell, Navy
|7
|1
|35
|35.00
|C.Carpenter, UTSA
|4
|6
|206
|34.33
|B.Pool, Arkansas
|6
|1
|34
|34.00
|J.Weimer, UNLV
|4
|1
|34
|34.00
|N.Cain, LSU
|6
|1
|33
|33.00
|R.James, Kent St.
|8
|1
|33
|33.00
|W.Choloh, Troy
|7
|1
|32
|32.00
|Q.Williams, Buffalo
|8
|4
|128
|32.00
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|8
|6
|190
|31.67
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|7
|9
|282
|31.33
|S.Banks, TCU
|6
|2
|62
|31.00
|B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|1
|31
|31.00
|S.McBride, Kansas
|3
|1
|31
|31.00
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|7
|5
|155
|31.00
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|8
|12
|368
|30.67
|K.Smith, Miami
|7
|21
|640
|30.48
|N.Reed, Colorado
|6
|5
|151
|30.20
|N.Jones, New Mexico
|7
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Williams, UNLV
|7
|1
|30
|30.00
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|8
|12
|354
|29.50
|J.Poke, Kent St.
|3
|10
|291
|29.10
|J.Knox, Mississippi
|1
|1
|29
|29.00
|S.Morrison, Kansas
|8
|2
|58
|29.00
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|7
|11
|316
|28.73
|C.Hilton, LSU
|3
|2
|57
|28.50
|D.Achane, Texas A&M
|7
|11
|312
|28.36
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|8
|13
|366
|28.15
|R.Bell, Washington St.
|6
|5
|139
|27.80
|C.Washington, New Mexico
|7
|11
|305
|27.73
|T.Pena, Syracuse
|6
|5
|138
|27.60
|S.Price, Mississippi St.
|8
|2
|55
|27.50
|D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|55
|27.50
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|8
|11
|302
|27.45
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|7
|6
|163
|27.17
|K.Horton, North Texas
|7
|14
|378
|27.00
|C.Jackson, Syracuse
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|T.Johnson, Boston College
|2
|1
|27
|27.00
|D. Lawson, Appalachian St.
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|N.Mosley, Bowling Green
|5
|1
|27
|27.00
|L.Styles, Notre Dame
|7
|1
|27
|27.00
|T.Washington, Southern Cal
|7
|2
|54
|27.00
|A.Washington, East Carolina
|6
|1
|27
|27.00
|M.Knowles, Kansas St.
|7
|8
|215
|26.88
|J.Lang, Arkansas St.
|8
|24
|638
|26.58
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|6
|12
|319
|26.58
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|7
|9
|239
|26.56
|K.Allen, UCLA
|7
|12
|318
|26.50
|M.Dukes, South Florida
|6
|4
|106
|26.50
|J.Stinson, Duke
|8
|9
|238
|26.44
|M.Bernard, Utah
|7
|3
|79
|26.33
|J.Robertson, Duke
|7
|3
|79
|26.33
|J.Jacobs, Arizona St.
|2
|4
|105
|26.25
|J.Barber, Troy
|6
|5
|130
|26.00
|M.Gunn, East Carolina
|6
|1
|26
|26.00
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|7
|6
|156
|26.00
|Q.Redding, Minnesota
|7
|10
|260
|26.00
|A.Williams, Clemson
|8
|1
|26
|26.00
|T.Etienne, Florida
|7
|6
|154
|25.67
|D.Ngata, Arizona St.
|7
|11
|281
|25.55
|R.Wilson, Michigan
|6
|2
|51
|25.50
|S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech
|2
|4
|101
|25.25
|E.Egbuka, Ohio St.
|7
|1
|25
|25.00
|T.Felton, Maryland
|8
|6
|150
|25.00
|J.Ford, FAU
|4
|1
|25
|25.00
|H.Hall, Georgia Tech
|7
|6
|150
|25.00
|D.Jones, Navy
|5
|2
|50
|25.00
|M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina
|6
|14
|348
|24.86
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|7
|7
|174
|24.86
|I.Guerendo, Wisconsin
|8
|15
|371
|24.73
|N.Williams, UNLV
|8
|7
|172
|24.57
|D.Davis, TCU
|7
|7
|171
|24.43
|J.Byrd, San Diego St.
|7
|10
|244
|24.40
|P.Sawyer, Houston
|7
|8
|195
|24.38
|J.Barnett, Memphis
|4
|3
|73
|24.33
|K.Robinson, Texas
|8
|10
|243
|24.30
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|7
|6
|145
|24.17
|K.Jackson, Georgia
|7
|8
|193
|24.12
|X.White, Texas Tech
|7
|9
|217
|24.11
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|7
|2
|48
|24.00
|J.Calhoun, Duke
|8
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Dremel, Rutgers
|2
|1
|24
|24.00
|C.Edmonds, Arizona St.
|4
|1
|24
|24.00
|M.Hollins, Virginia
|6
|5
|120
|24.00
|K.Logan, Kansas
|7
|5
|120
|24.00
|M.McClain, Florida St.
|7
|1
|24
|24.00
|Q.Reid, James Madison
|7
|2
|48
|24.00
|A.Simpson, Arizona
|5
|7
|168
|24.00
|J.Taylor, Michigan
|3
|1
|24
|24.00
|S.Tyler, W. Michigan
|8
|19
|454
|23.89
|O.Smith, Maryland
|7
|9
|215
|23.89
|J.Lane, Middle Tennessee
|7
|9
|213
|23.67
|W.Wieland, Wyoming
|8
|3
|71
|23.67
|B.Penny, San Diego St.
|7
|2
|47
|23.50
|J.Tyson, Colorado
|6
|2
|47
|23.50
|S.Jacques-Louis, Akron
|8
|13
|305
|23.46
|J.Gill, Boston College
|7
|11
|258
|23.45
|B.Hester, Akron
|6
|9
|211
|23.44
|J.Gibbs, Alabama
|8
|7
|164
|23.43
|R.Moss, Iowa
|6
|4
|93
|23.25
|D.Wade, Mississippi
|8
|12
|278
|23.17
|B.Barrow, Stanford
|6
|7
|161
|23.00
|K.Black, James Madison
|5
|1
|23
|23.00
|N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii
|7
|2
|46
|23.00
|S.Green, UNLV
|1
|1
|23
|23.00
|M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech
|5
|1
|23
|23.00
|S.Malignaggi, James Madison
|5
|5
|115
|23.00
|J.Marshall, Florida
|5
|1
|23
|23.00
|J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St.
|5
|1
|23
|23.00
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|8
|21
|482
|22.95
|O.Arnold, Georgia Southern
|7
|7
|160
|22.86
|C.Davis, Washington
|7
|3
|68
|22.67
|B.Dozier, N. Illinois
|6
|3
|68
|22.67
|T.Henry, Michigan St.
|2
|5
|113
|22.60
|T.Hill, Nebraska
|6
|5
|113
|22.60
|N.Remigio, Fresno St.
|7
|16
|361
|22.56
|J.Brown, UAB
|7
|13
|293
|22.54
|Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee
|7
|2
|45
|22.50
|J.Williams, Boston College
|6
|4
|90
|22.50
|J.Nabors, Baylor
|5
|5
|112
|22.40
|L.Joseph, FIU
|7
|17
|380
|22.35
|R.O’Keefe, UCF
|7
|15
|335
|22.33
|J.Bell, Nevada
|8
|12
|267
|22.25
|G.Rogers, Memphis
|8
|14
|311
|22.21
|J.Jackson, Tulane
|8
|5
|111
|22.20
|A.Uzodinma, Ball St.
|7
|11
|244
|22.18
|C.Black, Virginia Tech
|6
|6
|133
|22.17
|L.Keys, Tulane
|7
|6
|133
|22.17
|A.Vivens, Colorado St.
|5
|6
|133
|22.17
|A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|22
|22.00
|C.Filkins, Stanford
|7
|3
|66
|22.00
|A.Gould, Oregon St.
|8
|1
|22
|22.00
|X.Henderson, Michigan St.
|1
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|7
|1
|22
|22.00
|M.Perry, TCU
|7
|1
|22
|22.00
|E.Sanders, Iowa St.
|6
|3
|66
|22.00
|C.Stone, Wyoming
|7
|7
|154
|22.00
|S.Thomas, UAB
|7
|1
|22
|22.00
|L.James, Old Dominion
|7
|12
|263
|21.92
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|8
|14
|306
|21.86
|M.Cooper, Kent St.
|8
|9
|196
|21.78
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|6
|7
|152
|21.71
|M.Mathison, W. Kentucky
|8
|8
|173
|21.62
|D.Moorer, Texas State
|7
|8
|173
|21.62
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|7
|10
|216
|21.60
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|7
|7
|151
|21.57
|D.Starling, Virginia
|6
|12
|258
|21.50
|A.Terry, Air Force
|6
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Youngblood, Rutgers
|5
|6
|129
|21.50
|R.Brown, Southern Cal
|7
|7
|150
|21.43
|G.Jackson, Washington
|8
|10
|214
|21.40
|M.Golden, Houston
|6
|3
|64
|21.33
|D.Houston, Uconn
|6
|3
|64
|21.33
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|6
|9
|192
|21.33
|D.Burks, Purdue
|8
|10
|213
|21.30
|D.Taylor, Arizona St.
|7
|7
|149
|21.29
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|6
|4
|85
|21.25
|E.Hull, Northwestern
|7
|4
|85
|21.25
|T.Tucker, Cincinnati
|7
|4
|85
|21.25
|J.Hatfield, East Carolina
|4
|6
|127
|21.17
|D.Douglas, Liberty
|8
|7
|148
|21.14
|M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Delgado, Oregon
|4
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.George, Miami
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Greene, Wake Forest
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Jones, Missouri
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|T.Morin, Wake Forest
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Patterson, FIU
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|8
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Record, SMU
|3
|3
|63
|21.00
|T.Robinson, Army
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|5
|105
|21.00
|Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.
|7
|1
|21
|21.00
|M.Wax, Syracuse
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|2
|42
|21.00
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|8
|15
|314
|20.93
|S.Louis, Liberty
|8
|11
|230
|20.91
|M.Haywood, Navy
|7
|10
|209
|20.90
|E.Demercado, TCU
|7
|4
|83
|20.75
|J.Holiday, Tennessee
|7
|11
|228
|20.73
|T.Palmer, Nebraska
|7
|3
|62
|20.67
|A.Cruickshank, Rutgers
|7
|7
|144
|20.57
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|8
|2
|41
|20.50
|J.Lewis, New Mexico
|6
|2
|41
|20.50
|S.Byrd, Charlotte
|8
|21
|430
|20.48
|R.Ealy, Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|143
|20.43
|B.McReynolds, South Alabama
|5
|7
|143
|20.43
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|5
|3
|61
|20.33
|P.Vining, Illinois
|6
|7
|142
|20.29
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|2
|3
|60
|20.00
|C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St.
|4
|3
|60
|20.00
|J.Cameron, Southern Miss.
|1
|1
|20
|20.00
|E.Castonguay, Air Force
|7
|1
|20
|20.00
|X.Coleman, Boston College
|6
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Cooley, Wyoming
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Farrell, Stanford
|4
|10
|200
|20.00
|S.Hagans, Duke
|8
|2
|40
|20.00
|C.Harrell, Southern Miss.
|7
|10
|200
|20.00
|B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|2
|40
|20.00
|J.Reed, Michigan St.
|6
|1
|20
|20.00
|B.Murphy, Army
|7
|5
|99
|19.80
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|7
|7
|138
|19.71
|J.Credle, N. Illinois
|2
|3
|59
|19.67
|L.Diamont, Duke
|4
|3
|59
|19.67
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|7
|8
|157
|19.62
|J.Perdue, Hawaii
|6
|15
|294
|19.60
|R.Johnson, Texas
|8
|2
|39
|19.50
|C.Lutz, Vanderbilt
|3
|2
|39
|19.50
|J.Houston, NC State
|6
|3
|58
|19.33
|J.Platt, FAU
|7
|6
|116
|19.33
|K.Jones, UCLA
|7
|5
|96
|19.20
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|7
|11
|210
|19.09
|I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh
|7
|12
|228
|19.00
|D.Arias, Colorado
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Banks, Maryland
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|M.Bellon, UTEP
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Brantley, Miami
|2
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Coles, UCF
|3
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Connors, Rice
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Hellams, Alabama
|6
|1
|19
|19.00
|G.Holmes, Baylor
|7
|4
|76
|19.00
|D.Hunter, Liberty
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|S.James, West Virginia
|7
|1
|19
|19.00
|T.Keaton, Marshall
|7
|3
|57
|19.00
|D.McCulley, Ball St.
|2
|3
|57
|19.00
|K.Mitchell, East Carolina
|7
|4
|76
|19.00
|N.Montgomery, Rutgers
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Moore, Nebraska
|1
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Richardson, UCF
|7
|3
|57
|19.00
|B.Sanders, Nevada
|8
|5
|95
|19.00
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|7
|4
|75
|18.75
|B.Battie, South Florida
|7
|20
|374
|18.70
|J.McDowell, South Carolina
|7
|3
|56
|18.67
|M.Stewart, Army
|3
|3
|56
|18.67
|B.Brewton, Uconn
|3
|5
|93
|18.60
|N.Martinez, Texas Tech
|7
|7
|130
|18.57
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|7
|7
|130
|18.57
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|8
|9
|167
|18.56
|J.Aaron, West Virginia
|6
|6
|111
|18.50
|M.Bell, Colorado
|7
|2
|37
|18.50
|T.Grimes, Akron
|6
|2
|37
|18.50
|V.Rosa, Uconn
|7
|10
|185
|18.50
|J.Bech, LSU
|7
|5
|92
|18.40
|J.Broussard, Michigan St.
|7
|4
|73
|18.25
|J.Preston, Texas A&M
|3
|4
|73
|18.25
|A.Henning, Michigan
|7
|5
|91
|18.20
|S.Asbury, Old Dominion
|4
|1
|18
|18.00
|T.Davis, Georgia Tech
|1
|1
|18
|18.00
|S.Dollars, Oregon
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
|B.Duke, Virginia Tech
|4
|2
|36
|18.00
|I.Esdale, Rice
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
|C.Flemister, Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|54
|18.00
|R.Flores, UTEP
|8
|1
|18
|18.00
|B.Golden, Akron
|5
|5
|90
|18.00
|M.Jones, Mississippi
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|S.Klotz, Iowa St.
|2
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Nicholas, LSU
|2
|2
|36
|18.00
|B.Rozner, Rice
|7
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Weston, Florida
|3
|3
|54
|18.00
|J.Whittington, Texas
|8
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Otoviano, Rice
|7
|12
|215
|17.92
|W.Dawn, UTEP
|5
|9
|161
|17.89
|I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan
|6
|11
|196
|17.82
|J.Jones, Ohio
|8
|5
|89
|17.80
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|7
|15
|265
|17.67
|S.Garrett, San Jose St.
|6
|9
|159
|17.67
|S.McCall, Florida St.
|5
|6
|106
|17.67
|M.Purchase, Iowa St.
|6
|3
|53
|17.67
|Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska
|4
|3
|53
|17.67
|H.Beydoun, E. Michigan
|8
|5
|88
|17.60
|J.Wood, Ohio
|1
|5
|88
|17.60
|D.Lee, Nevada
|7
|2
|35
|17.50
|C.Hines, Hawaii
|5
|9
|157
|17.44
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|8
|11
|191
|17.36
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|5
|3
|52
|17.33
|K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri
|6
|5
|86
|17.20
|J.Walker, Miami (Ohio)
|8
|7
|120
|17.14
|C.Williams, Baylor
|6
|8
|137
|17.12
|C.Brown, Cent. Michigan
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|J.Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
|5
|1
|17
|17.00
|D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|1
|17
|17.00
|M.Irving, Oregon
|7
|1
|17
|17.00
|T.Justice, South Alabama
|2
|1
|17
|17.00
|D.LeCaptain, Minnesota
|4
|1
|17
|17.00
|J.Maclin, North Texas
|6
|2
|34
|17.00
|K.Scott, Auburn
|7
|2
|34
|17.00
|J.Williams, Georgia St.
|7
|1
|17
|17.00
|N.Williams, UNLV
|8
|2
|34
|17.00
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.