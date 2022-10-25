RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg
J.Horn, South Florida 6 2 121 60.50
J.Rogers, Houston 7 2 103 51.50
B.Brown, Kentucky 7 7 303 43.29
J.Ducker, Memphis 8 1 43 43.00
B.Nesbit, North Carolina 7 1 43 43.00
T.Benson, Florida St. 7 4 167 41.75
B.Smith, Miami 6 1 39 39.00
S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 3 2 76 38.00
K.Knowles, Florida St. 6 1 38 38.00
J.Wiley, TCU 6 1 37 37.00
X.Legette, South Carolina 7 8 283 35.38
C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 2 70 35.00
V.Terrell, Navy 7 1 35 35.00
C.Carpenter, UTSA 4 6 206 34.33
B.Pool, Arkansas 6 1 34 34.00
J.Weimer, UNLV 4 1 34 34.00
N.Cain, LSU 6 1 33 33.00
R.James, Kent St. 8 1 33 33.00
W.Choloh, Troy 7 1 32 32.00
Q.Williams, Buffalo 8 4 128 32.00
W.Shipley, Clemson 8 6 190 31.67
J.Lucas, Indiana 7 9 282 31.33
S.Banks, TCU 6 2 62 31.00
B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00
S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00
B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 7 5 155 31.00
J.Jackson, E. Michigan 8 12 368 30.67
K.Smith, Miami 7 21 640 30.48
N.Reed, Colorado 6 5 151 30.20
N.Jones, New Mexico 7 1 30 30.00
J.Williams, UNLV 7 1 30 30.00
L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 8 12 354 29.50
J.Poke, Kent St. 3 10 291 29.10
J.Knox, Mississippi 1 1 29 29.00
S.Morrison, Kansas 8 2 58 29.00
J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 7 11 316 28.73
C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50
D.Achane, Texas A&M 7 11 312 28.36
S.Bolden, Oregon St. 8 13 366 28.15
R.Bell, Washington St. 6 5 139 27.80
C.Washington, New Mexico 7 11 305 27.73
T.Pena, Syracuse 6 5 138 27.60
S.Price, Mississippi St. 8 2 55 27.50
D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 6 2 55 27.50
T.Vaughn, Utah St. 8 11 302 27.45
J.Farooq, Oklahoma 7 6 163 27.17
K.Horton, North Texas 7 14 378 27.00
C.Jackson, Syracuse 6 1 27 27.00
T.Johnson, Boston College 2 1 27 27.00
D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 6 1 27 27.00
N.Mosley, Bowling Green 5 1 27 27.00
L.Styles, Notre Dame 7 1 27 27.00
T.Washington, Southern Cal 7 2 54 27.00
A.Washington, East Carolina 6 1 27 27.00
M.Knowles, Kansas St. 7 8 215 26.88
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 8 24 638 26.58
M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 6 12 319 26.58
K.Johnson, Iowa 7 9 239 26.56
K.Allen, UCLA 7 12 318 26.50
M.Dukes, South Florida 6 4 106 26.50
J.Stinson, Duke 8 9 238 26.44
M.Bernard, Utah 7 3 79 26.33
J.Robertson, Duke 7 3 79 26.33
J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 2 4 105 26.25
J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00
M.Gunn, East Carolina 6 1 26 26.00
S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 6 156 26.00
Q.Redding, Minnesota 7 10 260 26.00
A.Williams, Clemson 8 1 26 26.00
T.Etienne, Florida 7 6 154 25.67
D.Ngata, Arizona St. 7 11 281 25.55
R.Wilson, Michigan 6 2 51 25.50
S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 2 4 101 25.25
E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 7 1 25 25.00
T.Felton, Maryland 8 6 150 25.00
J.Ford, FAU 4 1 25 25.00
H.Hall, Georgia Tech 7 6 150 25.00
D.Jones, Navy 5 2 50 25.00
M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 6 14 348 24.86
H.Nyberg, BYU 7 7 174 24.86
I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 8 15 371 24.73
N.Williams, UNLV 8 7 172 24.57
D.Davis, TCU 7 7 171 24.43
J.Byrd, San Diego St. 7 10 244 24.40
P.Sawyer, Houston 7 8 195 24.38
J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33
K.Robinson, Texas 8 10 243 24.30
K.Williams, Wake Forest 7 6 145 24.17
K.Jackson, Georgia 7 8 193 24.12
X.White, Texas Tech 7 9 217 24.11
P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 2 48 24.00
J.Calhoun, Duke 8 1 24 24.00
C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 24 24.00
C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 4 1 24 24.00
M.Hollins, Virginia 6 5 120 24.00
K.Logan, Kansas 7 5 120 24.00
M.McClain, Florida St. 7 1 24 24.00
Q.Reid, James Madison 7 2 48 24.00
A.Simpson, Arizona 5 7 168 24.00
J.Taylor, Michigan 3 1 24 24.00
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 8 19 454 23.89
O.Smith, Maryland 7 9 215 23.89
J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 7 9 213 23.67
W.Wieland, Wyoming 8 3 71 23.67
B.Penny, San Diego St. 7 2 47 23.50
J.Tyson, Colorado 6 2 47 23.50
S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 8 13 305 23.46
J.Gill, Boston College 7 11 258 23.45
B.Hester, Akron 6 9 211 23.44
J.Gibbs, Alabama 8 7 164 23.43
R.Moss, Iowa 6 4 93 23.25
D.Wade, Mississippi 8 12 278 23.17
B.Barrow, Stanford 6 7 161 23.00
K.Black, James Madison 5 1 23 23.00
N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 7 2 46 23.00
S.Green, UNLV 1 1 23 23.00
M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 5 1 23 23.00
S.Malignaggi, James Madison 5 5 115 23.00
J.Marshall, Florida 5 1 23 23.00
J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 1 23 23.00
K.Wilburn, Ohio 8 21 482 22.95
O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 7 7 160 22.86
C.Davis, Washington 7 3 68 22.67
B.Dozier, N. Illinois 6 3 68 22.67
T.Henry, Michigan St. 2 5 113 22.60
T.Hill, Nebraska 6 5 113 22.60
N.Remigio, Fresno St. 7 16 361 22.56
J.Brown, UAB 7 13 293 22.54
Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 7 2 45 22.50
J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50
J.Nabors, Baylor 5 5 112 22.40
L.Joseph, FIU 7 17 380 22.35
R.O’Keefe, UCF 7 15 335 22.33
J.Bell, Nevada 8 12 267 22.25
G.Rogers, Memphis 8 14 311 22.21
J.Jackson, Tulane 8 5 111 22.20
A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 7 11 244 22.18
C.Black, Virginia Tech 6 6 133 22.17
L.Keys, Tulane 7 6 133 22.17
A.Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17
A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00
C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00
A.Gould, Oregon St. 8 1 22 22.00
X.Henderson, Michigan St. 1 1 22 22.00
A.Jeanty, Boise St. 7 1 22 22.00
M.Perry, TCU 7 1 22 22.00
E.Sanders, Iowa St. 6 3 66 22.00
C.Stone, Wyoming 7 7 154 22.00
S.Thomas, UAB 7 1 22 22.00
L.James, Old Dominion 7 12 263 21.92
R.Cook, Buffalo 8 14 306 21.86
M.Cooper, Kent St. 8 9 196 21.78
J.Harrison, Marshall 6 7 152 21.71
M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 8 8 173 21.62
D.Moorer, Texas State 7 8 173 21.62
J.Jordan, Louisville 7 10 216 21.60
O.Hampton, North Carolina 7 7 151 21.57
D.Starling, Virginia 6 12 258 21.50
A.Terry, Air Force 6 2 43 21.50
J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50
R.Brown, Southern Cal 7 7 150 21.43
G.Jackson, Washington 8 10 214 21.40
M.Golden, Houston 6 3 64 21.33
D.Houston, Uconn 6 3 64 21.33
C.Wright, Boise St. 6 9 192 21.33
D.Burks, Purdue 8 10 213 21.30
D.Taylor, Arizona St. 7 7 149 21.29
J.Brady, New Mexico St. 6 4 85 21.25
E.Hull, Northwestern 7 4 85 21.25
T.Tucker, Cincinnati 7 4 85 21.25
J.Hatfield, East Carolina 4 6 127 21.17
D.Douglas, Liberty 8 7 148 21.14
M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00
J.Delgado, Oregon 4 1 21 21.00
J.George, Miami 2 1 21 21.00
D.Greene, Wake Forest 7 1 21 21.00
T.Jones, Missouri 2 1 21 21.00
T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 1 21 21.00
D.Patterson, FIU 6 1 21 21.00
J.Patterson, Bowling Green 8 1 21 21.00
J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00
T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 5 105 21.00
Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 7 1 21 21.00
M.Wax, Syracuse 6 1 21 21.00
Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 6 2 42 21.00
T.Keith, Bowling Green 8 15 314 20.93
S.Louis, Liberty 8 11 230 20.91
M.Haywood, Navy 7 10 209 20.90
E.Demercado, TCU 7 4 83 20.75
J.Holiday, Tennessee 7 11 228 20.73
T.Palmer, Nebraska 7 3 62 20.67
A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 7 7 144 20.57
C.Dike, Wisconsin 8 2 41 20.50
J.Lewis, New Mexico 6 2 41 20.50
S.Byrd, Charlotte 8 21 430 20.48
R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 8 7 143 20.43
B.McReynolds, South Alabama 5 7 143 20.43
C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 5 3 61 20.33
P.Vining, Illinois 6 7 142 20.29
K.Benjamin, Tulsa 2 3 60 20.00
C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St. 4 3 60 20.00
J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00
E.Castonguay, Air Force 7 1 20 20.00
X.Coleman, Boston College 6 1 20 20.00
C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00
B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00
S.Hagans, Duke 8 2 40 20.00
C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 7 10 200 20.00
B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 6 2 40 20.00
J.Reed, Michigan St. 6 1 20 20.00
B.Murphy, Army 7 5 99 19.80
H.Rutledge, Charlotte 7 7 138 19.71
J.Credle, N. Illinois 2 3 59 19.67
L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67
J.Hunter, Auburn 7 8 157 19.62
J.Perdue, Hawaii 6 15 294 19.60
R.Johnson, Texas 8 2 39 19.50
C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 3 2 39 19.50
J.Houston, NC State 6 3 58 19.33
J.Platt, FAU 7 6 116 19.33
K.Jones, UCLA 7 5 96 19.20
N.Singleton, Penn St. 7 11 210 19.09
I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 7 12 228 19.00
D.Arias, Colorado 7 1 19 19.00
D.Banks, Maryland 8 1 19 19.00
M.Bellon, UTEP 8 1 19 19.00
K.Brantley, Miami 2 1 19 19.00
T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00
D.Connors, Rice 7 1 19 19.00
D.Hellams, Alabama 6 1 19 19.00
G.Holmes, Baylor 7 4 76 19.00
D.Hunter, Liberty 8 1 19 19.00
S.James, West Virginia 7 1 19 19.00
T.Keaton, Marshall 7 3 57 19.00
D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00
K.Mitchell, East Carolina 7 4 76 19.00
N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00
D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00
J.Richardson, UCF 7 3 57 19.00
B.Sanders, Nevada 8 5 95 19.00
M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 7 4 75 18.75
B.Battie, South Florida 7 20 374 18.70
J.McDowell, South Carolina 7 3 56 18.67
M.Stewart, Army 3 3 56 18.67
B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60
N.Martinez, Texas Tech 7 7 130 18.57
L.Victor, Washington St. 7 7 130 18.57
J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 8 9 167 18.56
J.Aaron, West Virginia 6 6 111 18.50
M.Bell, Colorado 7 2 37 18.50
T.Grimes, Akron 6 2 37 18.50
V.Rosa, Uconn 7 10 185 18.50
J.Bech, LSU 7 5 92 18.40
J.Broussard, Michigan St. 7 4 73 18.25
J.Preston, Texas A&M 3 4 73 18.25
A.Henning, Michigan 7 5 91 18.20
S.Asbury, Old Dominion 4 1 18 18.00
T.Davis, Georgia Tech 1 1 18 18.00
S.Dollars, Oregon 7 1 18 18.00
B.Duke, Virginia Tech 4 2 36 18.00
I.Esdale, Rice 7 1 18 18.00
C.Flemister, Pittsburgh 5 3 54 18.00
R.Flores, UTEP 8 1 18 18.00
B.Golden, Akron 5 5 90 18.00
M.Jones, Mississippi 2 1 18 18.00
S.Klotz, Iowa St. 2 1 18 18.00
M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 7 1 18 18.00
J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00
B.Rozner, Rice 7 1 18 18.00
J.Weston, Florida 3 3 54 18.00
J.Whittington, Texas 8 1 18 18.00
J.Otoviano, Rice 7 12 215 17.92
W.Dawn, UTEP 5 9 161 17.89
I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan 6 11 196 17.82
J.Jones, Ohio 8 5 89 17.80
G.Desrosiers, Umass 7 15 265 17.67
S.Garrett, San Jose St. 6 9 159 17.67
S.McCall, Florida St. 5 6 106 17.67
M.Purchase, Iowa St. 6 3 53 17.67
Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska 4 3 53 17.67
H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 8 5 88 17.60
J.Wood, Ohio 1 5 88 17.60
D.Lee, Nevada 7 2 35 17.50
C.Hines, Hawaii 5 9 157 17.44
J.Stuart, Toledo 8 11 191 17.36
G.Garcia, Kent St. 5 3 52 17.33
K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 6 5 86 17.20
J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 8 7 120 17.14
C.Williams, Baylor 6 8 137 17.12
C.Brown, Cent. Michigan 2 1 17 17.00
J.Dumas-Johnson, Georgia 5 1 17 17.00
D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 17 17.00
M.Irving, Oregon 7 1 17 17.00
T.Justice, South Alabama 2 1 17 17.00
D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 4 1 17 17.00
J.Maclin, North Texas 6 2 34 17.00
K.Scott, Auburn 7 2 34 17.00
J.Williams, Georgia St. 7 1 17 17.00
N.Williams, UNLV 8 2 34 17.00

