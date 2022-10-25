NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg J.Horn, South Florida 6 2 121 60.50 J.Rogers, Houston 7 2 103 51.50 B.Brown,…

G No KRYd Avg J.Horn, South Florida 6 2 121 60.50 J.Rogers, Houston 7 2 103 51.50 B.Brown, Kentucky 7 7 303 43.29 J.Ducker, Memphis 8 1 43 43.00 B.Nesbit, North Carolina 7 1 43 43.00 T.Benson, Florida St. 7 4 167 41.75 B.Smith, Miami 6 1 39 39.00 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 3 2 76 38.00 K.Knowles, Florida St. 6 1 38 38.00 J.Wiley, TCU 6 1 37 37.00 X.Legette, South Carolina 7 8 283 35.38 C.Lacy, South Alabama 7 2 70 35.00 V.Terrell, Navy 7 1 35 35.00 C.Carpenter, UTSA 4 6 206 34.33 B.Pool, Arkansas 6 1 34 34.00 J.Weimer, UNLV 4 1 34 34.00 N.Cain, LSU 6 1 33 33.00 R.James, Kent St. 8 1 33 33.00 W.Choloh, Troy 7 1 32 32.00 Q.Williams, Buffalo 8 4 128 32.00 W.Shipley, Clemson 8 6 190 31.67 J.Lucas, Indiana 7 9 282 31.33 S.Banks, TCU 6 2 62 31.00 B.Galloway, Louisiana-Monroe 2 1 31 31.00 S.McBride, Kansas 3 1 31 31.00 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 7 5 155 31.00 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 8 12 368 30.67 K.Smith, Miami 7 21 640 30.48 N.Reed, Colorado 6 5 151 30.20 N.Jones, New Mexico 7 1 30 30.00 J.Williams, UNLV 7 1 30 30.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 8 12 354 29.50 J.Poke, Kent St. 3 10 291 29.10 J.Knox, Mississippi 1 1 29 29.00 S.Morrison, Kansas 8 2 58 29.00 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 7 11 316 28.73 C.Hilton, LSU 3 2 57 28.50 D.Achane, Texas A&M 7 11 312 28.36 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 8 13 366 28.15 R.Bell, Washington St. 6 5 139 27.80 C.Washington, New Mexico 7 11 305 27.73 T.Pena, Syracuse 6 5 138 27.60 S.Price, Mississippi St. 8 2 55 27.50 D.Stepney, Cent. Michigan 6 2 55 27.50 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 8 11 302 27.45 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 7 6 163 27.17 K.Horton, North Texas 7 14 378 27.00 C.Jackson, Syracuse 6 1 27 27.00 T.Johnson, Boston College 2 1 27 27.00 D. Lawson, Appalachian St. 6 1 27 27.00 N.Mosley, Bowling Green 5 1 27 27.00 L.Styles, Notre Dame 7 1 27 27.00 T.Washington, Southern Cal 7 2 54 27.00 A.Washington, East Carolina 6 1 27 27.00 M.Knowles, Kansas St. 7 8 215 26.88 J.Lang, Arkansas St. 8 24 638 26.58 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 6 12 319 26.58 K.Johnson, Iowa 7 9 239 26.56 K.Allen, UCLA 7 12 318 26.50 M.Dukes, South Florida 6 4 106 26.50 J.Stinson, Duke 8 9 238 26.44 M.Bernard, Utah 7 3 79 26.33 J.Robertson, Duke 7 3 79 26.33 J.Jacobs, Arizona St. 2 4 105 26.25 J.Barber, Troy 6 5 130 26.00 M.Gunn, East Carolina 6 1 26 26.00 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 7 6 156 26.00 Q.Redding, Minnesota 7 10 260 26.00 A.Williams, Clemson 8 1 26 26.00 T.Etienne, Florida 7 6 154 25.67 D.Ngata, Arizona St. 7 11 281 25.55 R.Wilson, Michigan 6 2 51 25.50 S.Lewis, Louisiana Tech 2 4 101 25.25 E.Egbuka, Ohio St. 7 1 25 25.00 T.Felton, Maryland 8 6 150 25.00 J.Ford, FAU 4 1 25 25.00 H.Hall, Georgia Tech 7 6 150 25.00 D.Jones, Navy 5 2 50 25.00 M.McDoom, Coastal Carolina 6 14 348 24.86 H.Nyberg, BYU 7 7 174 24.86 I.Guerendo, Wisconsin 8 15 371 24.73 N.Williams, UNLV 8 7 172 24.57 D.Davis, TCU 7 7 171 24.43 J.Byrd, San Diego St. 7 10 244 24.40 P.Sawyer, Houston 7 8 195 24.38 J.Barnett, Memphis 4 3 73 24.33 K.Robinson, Texas 8 10 243 24.30 K.Williams, Wake Forest 7 6 145 24.17 K.Jackson, Georgia 7 8 193 24.12 X.White, Texas Tech 7 9 217 24.11 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 7 2 48 24.00 J.Calhoun, Duke 8 1 24 24.00 C.Dremel, Rutgers 2 1 24 24.00 C.Edmonds, Arizona St. 4 1 24 24.00 M.Hollins, Virginia 6 5 120 24.00 K.Logan, Kansas 7 5 120 24.00 M.McClain, Florida St. 7 1 24 24.00 Q.Reid, James Madison 7 2 48 24.00 A.Simpson, Arizona 5 7 168 24.00 J.Taylor, Michigan 3 1 24 24.00 S.Tyler, W. Michigan 8 19 454 23.89 O.Smith, Maryland 7 9 215 23.89 J.Lane, Middle Tennessee 7 9 213 23.67 W.Wieland, Wyoming 8 3 71 23.67 B.Penny, San Diego St. 7 2 47 23.50 J.Tyson, Colorado 6 2 47 23.50 S.Jacques-Louis, Akron 8 13 305 23.46 J.Gill, Boston College 7 11 258 23.45 B.Hester, Akron 6 9 211 23.44 J.Gibbs, Alabama 8 7 164 23.43 R.Moss, Iowa 6 4 93 23.25 D.Wade, Mississippi 8 12 278 23.17 B.Barrow, Stanford 6 7 161 23.00 K.Black, James Madison 5 1 23 23.00 N.Bryant-Lelei, Hawaii 7 2 46 23.00 S.Green, UNLV 1 1 23 23.00 M.Kendricks, Virginia Tech 5 1 23 23.00 S.Malignaggi, James Madison 5 5 115 23.00 J.Marshall, Florida 5 1 23 23.00 J.Ross-Simmons, Colorado St. 5 1 23 23.00 K.Wilburn, Ohio 8 21 482 22.95 O.Arnold, Georgia Southern 7 7 160 22.86 C.Davis, Washington 7 3 68 22.67 B.Dozier, N. Illinois 6 3 68 22.67 T.Henry, Michigan St. 2 5 113 22.60 T.Hill, Nebraska 6 5 113 22.60 N.Remigio, Fresno St. 7 16 361 22.56 J.Brown, UAB 7 13 293 22.54 Y.Ali, Middle Tennessee 7 2 45 22.50 J.Williams, Boston College 6 4 90 22.50 J.Nabors, Baylor 5 5 112 22.40 L.Joseph, FIU 7 17 380 22.35 R.O’Keefe, UCF 7 15 335 22.33 J.Bell, Nevada 8 12 267 22.25 G.Rogers, Memphis 8 14 311 22.21 J.Jackson, Tulane 8 5 111 22.20 A.Uzodinma, Ball St. 7 11 244 22.18 C.Black, Virginia Tech 6 6 133 22.17 L.Keys, Tulane 7 6 133 22.17 A.Vivens, Colorado St. 5 6 133 22.17 A.Alce, Louisiana-Monroe 3 1 22 22.00 C.Filkins, Stanford 7 3 66 22.00 A.Gould, Oregon St. 8 1 22 22.00 X.Henderson, Michigan St. 1 1 22 22.00 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 7 1 22 22.00 M.Perry, TCU 7 1 22 22.00 E.Sanders, Iowa St. 6 3 66 22.00 C.Stone, Wyoming 7 7 154 22.00 S.Thomas, UAB 7 1 22 22.00 L.James, Old Dominion 7 12 263 21.92 R.Cook, Buffalo 8 14 306 21.86 M.Cooper, Kent St. 8 9 196 21.78 J.Harrison, Marshall 6 7 152 21.71 M.Mathison, W. Kentucky 8 8 173 21.62 D.Moorer, Texas State 7 8 173 21.62 J.Jordan, Louisville 7 10 216 21.60 O.Hampton, North Carolina 7 7 151 21.57 D.Starling, Virginia 6 12 258 21.50 A.Terry, Air Force 6 2 43 21.50 J.Youngblood, Rutgers 5 6 129 21.50 R.Brown, Southern Cal 7 7 150 21.43 G.Jackson, Washington 8 10 214 21.40 M.Golden, Houston 6 3 64 21.33 D.Houston, Uconn 6 3 64 21.33 C.Wright, Boise St. 6 9 192 21.33 D.Burks, Purdue 8 10 213 21.30 D.Taylor, Arizona St. 7 7 149 21.29 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 6 4 85 21.25 E.Hull, Northwestern 7 4 85 21.25 T.Tucker, Cincinnati 7 4 85 21.25 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 4 6 127 21.17 D.Douglas, Liberty 8 7 148 21.14 M.Bailey, Cent. Michigan 7 1 21 21.00 J.Delgado, Oregon 4 1 21 21.00 J.George, Miami 2 1 21 21.00 D.Greene, Wake Forest 7 1 21 21.00 T.Jones, Missouri 2 1 21 21.00 T.Morin, Wake Forest 7 1 21 21.00 D.Patterson, FIU 6 1 21 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 8 1 21 21.00 J.Record, SMU 3 3 63 21.00 T.Robinson, Army 6 1 21 21.00 C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 5 5 105 21.00 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 7 1 21 21.00 M.Wax, Syracuse 6 1 21 21.00 Z.Woodard, Louisiana-Monroe 6 2 42 21.00 T.Keith, Bowling Green 8 15 314 20.93 S.Louis, Liberty 8 11 230 20.91 M.Haywood, Navy 7 10 209 20.90 E.Demercado, TCU 7 4 83 20.75 J.Holiday, Tennessee 7 11 228 20.73 T.Palmer, Nebraska 7 3 62 20.67 A.Cruickshank, Rutgers 7 7 144 20.57 C.Dike, Wisconsin 8 2 41 20.50 J.Lewis, New Mexico 6 2 41 20.50 S.Byrd, Charlotte 8 21 430 20.48 R.Ealy, Arkansas St. 8 7 143 20.43 B.McReynolds, South Alabama 5 7 143 20.43 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 5 3 61 20.33 P.Vining, Illinois 6 7 142 20.29 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 2 3 60 20.00 C.Cabbiness, Oklahoma St. 4 3 60 20.00 J.Cameron, Southern Miss. 1 1 20 20.00 E.Castonguay, Air Force 7 1 20 20.00 X.Coleman, Boston College 6 1 20 20.00 C.Cooley, Wyoming 3 1 20 20.00 B.Farrell, Stanford 4 10 200 20.00 S.Hagans, Duke 8 2 40 20.00 C.Harrell, Southern Miss. 7 10 200 20.00 B.Knight, Louisiana-Monroe 6 2 40 20.00 J.Reed, Michigan St. 6 1 20 20.00 B.Murphy, Army 7 5 99 19.80 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 7 7 138 19.71 J.Credle, N. Illinois 2 3 59 19.67 L.Diamont, Duke 4 3 59 19.67 J.Hunter, Auburn 7 8 157 19.62 J.Perdue, Hawaii 6 15 294 19.60 R.Johnson, Texas 8 2 39 19.50 C.Lutz, Vanderbilt 3 2 39 19.50 J.Houston, NC State 6 3 58 19.33 J.Platt, FAU 7 6 116 19.33 K.Jones, UCLA 7 5 96 19.20 N.Singleton, Penn St. 7 11 210 19.09 I.Abanikanda, Pittsburgh 7 12 228 19.00 D.Arias, Colorado 7 1 19 19.00 D.Banks, Maryland 8 1 19 19.00 M.Bellon, UTEP 8 1 19 19.00 K.Brantley, Miami 2 1 19 19.00 T.Coles, UCF 3 1 19 19.00 D.Connors, Rice 7 1 19 19.00 D.Hellams, Alabama 6 1 19 19.00 G.Holmes, Baylor 7 4 76 19.00 D.Hunter, Liberty 8 1 19 19.00 S.James, West Virginia 7 1 19 19.00 T.Keaton, Marshall 7 3 57 19.00 D.McCulley, Ball St. 2 3 57 19.00 K.Mitchell, East Carolina 7 4 76 19.00 N.Montgomery, Rutgers 1 1 19 19.00 D.Moore, Nebraska 1 1 19 19.00 J.Richardson, UCF 7 3 57 19.00 B.Sanders, Nevada 8 5 95 19.00 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 7 4 75 18.75 B.Battie, South Florida 7 20 374 18.70 J.McDowell, South Carolina 7 3 56 18.67 M.Stewart, Army 3 3 56 18.67 B.Brewton, Uconn 3 5 93 18.60 N.Martinez, Texas Tech 7 7 130 18.57 L.Victor, Washington St. 7 7 130 18.57 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 8 9 167 18.56 J.Aaron, West Virginia 6 6 111 18.50 M.Bell, Colorado 7 2 37 18.50 T.Grimes, Akron 6 2 37 18.50 V.Rosa, Uconn 7 10 185 18.50 J.Bech, LSU 7 5 92 18.40 J.Broussard, Michigan St. 7 4 73 18.25 J.Preston, Texas A&M 3 4 73 18.25 A.Henning, Michigan 7 5 91 18.20 S.Asbury, Old Dominion 4 1 18 18.00 T.Davis, Georgia Tech 1 1 18 18.00 S.Dollars, Oregon 7 1 18 18.00 B.Duke, Virginia Tech 4 2 36 18.00 I.Esdale, Rice 7 1 18 18.00 C.Flemister, Pittsburgh 5 3 54 18.00 R.Flores, UTEP 8 1 18 18.00 B.Golden, Akron 5 5 90 18.00 M.Jones, Mississippi 2 1 18 18.00 S.Klotz, Iowa St. 2 1 18 18.00 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 7 1 18 18.00 J.Nicholas, LSU 2 2 36 18.00 B.Rozner, Rice 7 1 18 18.00 J.Weston, Florida 3 3 54 18.00 J.Whittington, Texas 8 1 18 18.00 J.Otoviano, Rice 7 12 215 17.92 W.Dawn, UTEP 5 9 161 17.89 I.Jackson, Cent. Michigan 6 11 196 17.82 J.Jones, Ohio 8 5 89 17.80 G.Desrosiers, Umass 7 15 265 17.67 S.Garrett, San Jose St. 6 9 159 17.67 S.McCall, Florida St. 5 6 106 17.67 M.Purchase, Iowa St. 6 3 53 17.67 Z.Weinmaster, Nebraska 4 3 53 17.67 H.Beydoun, E. Michigan 8 5 88 17.60 J.Wood, Ohio 1 5 88 17.60 D.Lee, Nevada 7 2 35 17.50 C.Hines, Hawaii 5 9 157 17.44 J.Stuart, Toledo 8 11 191 17.36 G.Garcia, Kent St. 5 3 52 17.33 K.Abrams-Draine, Missouri 6 5 86 17.20 J.Walker, Miami (Ohio) 8 7 120 17.14 C.Williams, Baylor 6 8 137 17.12 C.Brown, Cent. Michigan 2 1 17 17.00 J.Dumas-Johnson, Georgia 5 1 17 17.00 D.Fleming, Louisiana-Lafayette 6 1 17 17.00 M.Irving, Oregon 7 1 17 17.00 T.Justice, South Alabama 2 1 17 17.00 D.LeCaptain, Minnesota 4 1 17 17.00 J.Maclin, North Texas 6 2 34 17.00 K.Scott, Auburn 7 2 34 17.00 J.Williams, Georgia St. 7 1 17 17.00 N.Williams, UNLV 8 2 34 17.00

