NBCUniversal’s Peacock to stream World Cup in Spanish

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 8:00 AM

MIAMI (AP) — NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will carry all 64 World Cup matches in the United States with Spanish-language commentary, including the first 12 for free from Nov. 20-23.

The 52 games from Nov. 24 through the final on Dec. 18 will be on the Peacock Premium tier, which charges a fee, NBCUniversal said Tuesday.

NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Deportes, part of Comcast Corp.’s holdings, owns U.S. Spanish-language television rights, while Fox controls U.S. English-language TV rights.

Andrés Cantor is Telemundo’s chief commentator and will be joined by Miguel Gurwitz, hosts Ana Jurka and Carlota Vizmanos, and former Mexico striker Carlos Hermosillo.

Peacock will host a free Copa Mundial 24/7 channel with highlights, analysis and discussion, produced by Telemundo’s digital Tplus brand. Commentators specific to Peacock include Carmen Boquin, Diego Arrioja, Piero Menor, Luis Baraldi, Pablo Mariño and Pablo Alsina along with Houston Dash striker María Sánchez, who played for Mexico at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

