Musetti marches on to semis of home tournament in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Lorenzo Musetti put on another strong performance at his home tournament, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Firenze Open on Friday.

“It is pretty special here. I can hear the crowd. It is really noisy and really Italian,” the third-seeded Musetti said. “I am taking all the energy the crowd is giving me.”

The 20-year-old Musetti, who is ranked 28th and playing in his home region of Tuscany, will face either top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the final of the indoor hard-court tournament.

Also, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer reached his third semifinal of the season and will next play American J.J. Wolf, into his first tour-level semifinal.

